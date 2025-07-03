Is There a Romance Between Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney?

Recent rumors surrounding Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney have sparked curiosity among fans, especially after the pair was seen together in Venice at the luxurious wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Speculation quickly ignited concerning whether Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney are dating, as their appearance together fueled gossip in celebrity circles. However, the truth behind their relationship status appears to be quite different from the whispers circulating online.

Recent Events in Venice

As you may have noticed, a slew of high-profile celebrities attended the extravagant wedding in Venice over the weekend, which included Orlando Bloom, who is newly single, and Sydney Sweeney. Their joint sightings around the romantic city certainly lent itself to the chatter about them possibly being an item. Getty Images captures moments from their stroll, which only intensified the speculation regarding Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney dating.

What Do the Sources Say?

In light of the mounting rumors, insiders reached out to TMZ to clarify the situation. According to sources with “direct knowledge,” Sydney Sweeney is “very much single” and the swirling rumors of her dating potential suitors are unfounded, including the speculation surrounding Tom Brady, who also made an appearance at the wedding. Sources reveal that Sweeney is prioritizing her career and personal enjoyment following her recent breakup.

Sydney Sweeney’s Focus

Following her split from Jonathan Davino, with whom she was previously engaged, Sydney is choosing to focus on herself. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, she remarked, “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.” This suggests that any notion of her dating, including that of Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney dating, is far from the current reality.

Orlando Bloom’s Relationship Status

On the other side of the rumor mill, Orlando Bloom’s recent breakup with Katy Perry is still fresh in the media. Reports indicate that this split has been brewing for a while, as insiders inform People that the couple has been dealing with ongoing issues. The sources describe their relationship as having been “living on an island of stress,” and point out that various commitments often overshadowed their connection, making it challenging to communicate effectively.

As the dust settles after the wedding and the whirlwind of speculation, it’s clear that the narrative of Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney dating does not hold water. Both are navigating their personal lives and careers independently, focusing on self-discovery and growth rather than romance at this time.