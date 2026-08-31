Is 'APT.' Causing Rose to Overthink Her Choices?

In a landscape where K-pop idols are often under immense pressure to produce content consistently, Rose of Blackpink has emerged with a unique advantage—the ability to say ‘no.’ Following the extraordinary global success of her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the hit song “APT.,” Rose now wields considerable leverage in her career, allowing her to take a more selective approach to her artistic choices and endorsements.

The Shift in Rose’s Career

Bruno Mars recently made headlines during a promotional interview for his upcoming concerts in South Korea, jokingly addressing Rose: “Rosie, if you’re listening, if you’re watching, what do I have to do, for me and you to do ‘APT.’ in Korea? She’s expensive these days. She doesn’t even answer my call.” This light-hearted remark underscores a significant shift in Rose’s status within the industry—where even a 16-time Grammy winner feels the need to reach out for her collaboration.

“APT.,” released in October 2024, was not just a hit single; it became a defining moment for Rose. The track earned accolades including Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards and three nominations at the subsequent Grammy Awards, making Rose the first K-pop solo artist to be nominated in the General Field. Her increasing prominence was further spotlighted when she shared the stage with Mars to open the Grammy ceremony in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Maintaining Selectivity

Despite the momentum, Rose’s recent musical output has notably slowed. After releasing her solo album “Rosie” in December 2024, she has chosen to release singles like “Messy” and “On My Mind,” but hasn’t announced another full album. This hesitation has drawn attention, especially with her fellow Blackpink members Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo releasing solo projects. An industry source suggested to The Korea Herald, “Rose is unlikely to release an album this year. Nothing concrete has been decided yet.”

Insider reports indicate that Rose is actively working on new music, although her meticulous nature means that the decision-making process has become more deliberate, extending the timeline for future releases. Gone are the days when she would simply flow along with the group; she is now firmly established as a pop artist in her own right, which affords her the freedom to decline projects that don’t meet her standards.

The Luxury of Saying ‘No’

The newfound selectivity in Rose’s career became particularly evident when she reportedly turned down an opportunity to become a model for a high-profile Chinese tea brand, with an endorsement fee of approximately 10 billion won ($7.2 million). Similarly, discussions for a collaboration with a well-known Champagne brand fell through due to specific design concerns that Rose cited, further illustrating her evolving priorities. For her, brand alignment appears to transcend mere monetary gain.

This shift in her decision-making was highlighted during discussions among industry insiders regarding the individual trajectories of Blackpink members. One official noted, “I won’t say who, but someone has become very particular,” which, in Rose’s context, signifies a desirable level of control that many K-pop artists strive for throughout their careers. She is no longer solely a member of Blackpink but a global brand ambassador, capable of weighing her options meticulously across music, advertising, and collaborations.

Conclusion