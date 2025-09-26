Ice Spice’s Bold Return: ‘Baddie Baddie’ Features M.I.A. Sample

Ice Spice has returned to the spotlight with her dynamic new single “Baddie Baddie,” making waves in the music scene. The track signifies a compelling comeback for the rapper, sampling M.I.A.’s hit “Bad Girls” and produced by her frequent collaborator RiotUSA. As Ice Spice samples M.I.A., she makes a bold statement that showcases her distinctive style and creativity.

The track marks Ice Spice’s first solo release since last year’s Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe). A collaboration with RiotUSA, “Baddie Baddie” draws from M.I.A.’s 2012 anthem, adding a fresh twist to the original vibe.

Return to the Music Scene

Following her December release of Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe), which expanded the July 2024 LP Y2K! with five additional songs, Ice Spice has been busy. This includes noteworthy tracks like “Hannah Montana” featuring NLE Choppa and DaBaby. Now, as Ice Spice samples M.I.A., she delivers a track that resonates with both new listeners and long-time fans.

In “Baddie Baddie,” Ice Spice confidently declares, “They said they wanted a bop? I was just poppin’ my shit. I ain’t even really mean to go pop.” This line encapsulates her spontaneous approach to success.

Collaborations and Ventures

Since her last album, Ice Spice has expanded her reach, collaborating with artists such as Latto on “Gyatt.” This partnership not only brought together two powerful female voices but also dispelled rumors of a feud. Additionally, Ice Spice made her film debut in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, co-starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky.

The Creative Process

In an earlier interview with Rolling Stone, Ice Spice shared insights into her creative journey, explaining, “Everything kind of changes a little bit slowly throughout the years, but, it’s pretty consistent.” She emphasized her unique process of taking breaks to keep her creative flow intact.

For Ice Spice, sampling M.I.A. while maintaining her own artistic identity is integral. She explained, “I usually get into the studio and pull up some beats that I already know that I kind of vibe with, and I like to just start coming up with the top line.” Her methodical yet organic approach allows her music to grow authentically.

Ice Spice’s “Baddie Baddie” is a testament to her growth as an artist, utilizing iconic samples and her own innovative flair to make an unforgettable mark.