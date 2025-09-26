I Work Relentlessly to Achieve My Dreams

I Hump My A** Off

Penn Badgley’s candid reflections on filming intimate scenes in his acclaimed series *You* offer a behind-the-scenes look into the complexities of portraying passionate moments on screen. In his new essay collection titled *Crushmore: Essays on Love, Loss, and Coming-of-Age*, the actor reveals that the process of shooting these sexually charged scenes isn’t nearly as glamorous as it may appear to the audience. With insights into his experiences, Badgley’s reflections capture the intricate mix of vulnerability and professionalism required in the world of acting, where he truly humps his a** off to bring characters to life.

Penn Badgley Talks About Filming Sex Scenes

In his essay, featured as an excerpt by Vulture, Penn Badgley opens up about the less-than-ideal reality behind filming sex scenes for *You*. The 38-year-old actor portrays Joe Goldberg, whose character experiences deep emotional struggles, especially when it comes to intimacy with his wife, Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti. Badgley explains that some moments on set can be awkward and demanding, rather than the fun-filled excitement many might expect.

Imagining Love While Filming

One particularly challenging scene involved a “fantasy sequence” where Joe Goldberg is, ironically, meant to be intimate with his wife while instead fantasizing about another character, Marienne Bellamy. Badgley narrates how, amidst the complexities, he had to picture another person while filming with his real-life counterpart. He describes how the camera was positioned directly in front of him, creating a delicate balance between reality and performance.

The Reality of a Sex Scene

“Since the makers were unable to place Pedretti and the camera equipment in the same room, I had to shoot the scene myself in a room surrounded by the crew,” Badgley recalls. This unique setup made the experience more challenging as he had to immerse himself in the moment, all while maintaining his professionalism. He recounts needing to visualize the camera as his lover, which helped him surrender to the scene’s demands.

Breaking Down Barriers

Penn Badgley emphasizes the divide between his initial hesitation and the transformative moment when the director calls “Action.” He reflects, “A moment ago there was only resistance in my body to do what was needed, but upon the utterance of one word — action — I am supremely present in the face of sheer absurdity. I look in camera. And I hump my a** off.” This statement encapsulates the emotional and physical journey he undergoes in order to authentically portray Joe’s character arc and complex relationship dynamics.

Through this revealing essay, Badgley not only shares the realities of filming intimate scenes but also highlights the importance of vulnerability, creativity, and a commitment to craft. In doing so, he demonstrates that behind the glamour of on-screen romance lies a significant amount of personal sacrifice and artistic integrity.