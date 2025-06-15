‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Soars Globally, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Triumphs

The box office spotlight shines brightly on two standout PG films, capturing audiences across the globe. As a testament to their popularity, Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon” has soared to impressive earnings of $198 million worldwide in its debut, while Disney‘s “Lilo & Stitch” continues to delight by surpassing the $850 million mark globally. These live-action adaptations are rewriting family entertainment, reaching milestones that highlight their wide appeal and timeless narratives.

“How to Train Your Dragon” Reaches New Heights

“How to Train Your Dragon” is making waves internationally, collecting $114 million from 81 overseas markets, securing its place as the leading film at the international box office. In North America, it topped charts with $83 million, contributing to a global total of $197.8 million. Mexico, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and China emerged as the top regions, with earnings of $14 million and $11.2 million respectively.

Under the direction of Dean DeBlois, who helmed the beloved animated trilogy, the live-action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon” is expertly crafted on a $150 million budget. The film revisits the enchanting world of Berk, where main character Hiccup befriends the dragon Toothless. Fans can look forward to a live-action sequel set for release in 2027.

“Lilo & Stitch” Achieves Box Office Success

“Lilo & Stitch” continues to draw families into theaters, adding $31.1 million from 52 markets in its fourth week. The endearing story of a misfit alien and a young girl has totaled $491 million overseas, crossing $858 million globally since its debut over the Memorial Day holiday. With its momentum showing no signs of slowing, “Lilo & Stitch” may soon become the year’s first billion-dollar film.

Other Box Office Highlights

In other box office news, Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” has reached $500 million worldwide. The latest installment in Tom Cruise’s action-packed franchise earned $21 million from 66 territories this past weekend, with an overseas total of $340.5 million. Despite these numbers, the film’s substantial $400 million production cost poses a challenge to achieve profitability from its current trajectory.

The remarkable financial achievements of “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Lilo & Stitch” underscore a thriving market for family films that transcend age groups. Both narratives continue to capture imaginations, proving that the allure of adventure and heartwarming stories remain powerful draws at the box office.