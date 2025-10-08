How Gordo Persuaded Drake to Queue at Berghain

When Gordo persuaded Drake to stand in line at Berghain, it was more than just a night out in Berlin’s legendary techno club; it was a testament to Gordo’s unmatched influence and charisma. Known for its strict door policy and exhilarating atmosphere, Berghain is a place where few would expect to see the global superstar Drake waiting in line like everyone else. The event is proof that Gordo’s persuasive charm knows no bounds and that he can indeed accomplish anything he sets his mind to, including bringing a high-profile artist into uncharted territories.

The Night at Berghain

Imagining Gordo, a celebrated producer and DJ, reveling in the energetic chaos of Berghain isn’t a stretch. Yet seeing him there with Drake is another story. A few weeks ago, Gordo managed the improbable: he got Drake to experience the club famed for its hedonism and spectacular sound systems. Despite Drake’s superstar status, there were no celebrity privileges—Gordo and Drake stood in line and faced the tough entrance policy like any other clubgoers. “All I’m going to say is there was no extra or special service,” explained Gordo during a Rolling Stone interview from Amsterdam.

An Unforgettable Experience

Contrary to initial reports that they only spent a few hours there, Gordo clarified his story. He tweeted about being there for three hours, enjoying industrial techno, which he described as one of the most insane nights of his life. However, Gordo stayed until the early hours, a testament to the full Berghain experience. “I stayed there until like 6 or 7 a.m.,” he stated, emphasizing his dedication to the clubbing culture and hinting at his capacity to DJ for prolonged periods.

Inside Berghain

Though Gordo remained discreet about what happened inside, he mentioned spending time at the Panorama Bar before Drake began to receive attention from fans. For Gordo, the night was a unique experience. “I’ve never seen anything like it anywhere in the world. It blew my mind,” he reflected, highlighting the club’s distinct atmosphere, even for someone accustomed to playing at major electronic festivals worldwide.

Beyond the Club Scene

Outside Berghain, Gordo’s career is bustling. He’s working on new music post his successful album Diamante, which featured a star-studded lineup but maintained a distinctive Gordo style. He aims to return to deep house roots in his upcoming project, preferring an organic approach to creation rather than rushing the process.

Future Plans with Drake

Beyond working on his projects, Gordo is also focused on Drake’s forthcoming album Iceman. Though details are scarce, Gordo is contributing music and is excited for this new chapter. “All I know is make beats, send to him and wait to see what happens,” he stated.

Amid all this, Gordo is preparing for upcoming tours, including major performances in Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro, with the Brazilian set being part of a significant birthday celebration. With such exciting plans, it’s clear Gordo is poised for an even bigger year ahead, continuing to push boundaries and redefine possibilities.