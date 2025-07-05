Hot Dog Legends Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo Triumph Again

The annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest once again highlighted the prowess of competitive eating icons, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo. Known in the world of fast-paced gastronomy as “Throat GOATs,” these champions clinched victories in their respective divisions, captivating audiences with their remarkable feats of consumption.

Joey Chestnut Dominates the Men’s Division

Since 1979, Nathan’s Famous has turned Independence Day into a spectacle of gastronomic bravado, with Joey Chestnut reigning as the uncontested king. This year, Chestnut, aptly nicknamed “Jaws,” claimed his 17th title by devouring 70.5 hot dogs and buns. Though he narrowly missed his 2021 record of 76, his performance stands as a testament to his enduring supremacy. Chestnut’s absence last year, due to a contractual dispute involving another brand, made his return even more anticipated. Despite past controversies with Impossible Foods, Chestnut remains loyal to the franks that made him famous, keeping fans and analysts alike eager for his next appearance.

Miki Sudo’s Unmatched Performance in the Women’s Division

Miki Sudo, a formidable force from Tampa, Florida, claimed her 11th title by consuming 33 hot dogs, reaffirming her dominance in the women’s category. Despite falling short of the 51-hot-dog record she set in 2024, Sudo demonstrated her competitive spirit and commitment to the sport. “I feel like I let the fans down a little bit,” she shared with ESPN, acknowledging the crowd’s encouragement to surpass previous records. The hurdles of competition, including larger buns, did not deter her resilient resolve, ensuring her place at the forefront of the eating arena.

An Enthralling Tradition on Coney Island

Each July 4th, Nathan’s Famous transforms Coney Island into a hub of excitement, attracting fervent spectators keen to witness the antics of competitive eating. The unique rules permit competitors to soften hot dogs in water, facilitating swift consumption and emphasizing the strategic aspect of the contest. This iconic event continues to be a highlight of summer, combining tradition with the thrill of rivalries that bridge fans across generations.

The Throat GOATs, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo, exemplify the relentless pursuit of excellence in a niche yet captivating sport. As they secure their legacy, fans eagerly anticipate their return, hoping for new records and thrilling performances on the boardwalk’s bustling stage.