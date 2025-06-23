Mattel Launches Mini ‘Jaws’ Hot Wheels Set—A Fun Twist

In a nostalgic nod to blockbuster cinema and iconic collectibles, Mattel is set to delight fans with a unique Hot Wheels set inspired by “Jaws.” As this year marks both the 50th anniversary of “Jaws” and the 40th of “Back to the Future,” the collectible industry is abuzz with excitement. The release coincides with San Diego Comic-Con, offering a treasure trove for fans of classic films.



“Jaws” and “Back to the Future” are celebrating their 50th and 40th anniversaries, respectively, and to mark the occasion, Mattel Creations is unveiling a nostalgic Hot Wheels set inspired by the classic Universal Studios blockbusters.

The collectibles mark Mattel’s return to San Diego Comic-Con and will be available at the convention, which starts on July 24. The collection will also be available to buy online starting on the first day of the convention, exclusively at Mattel Creations’ website.

### Iconic Vehicles Take Center Stage

The Hot Wheels collection cleverly captures the iconic vehicles from both “Back to the Future” and “Jaws.” For the “Back to the Future” fans, the set includes a meticulously detailed die-cast DeLorean and Doc Brown’s iconic white van. It’s presented in an engaging diorama display, offering a piece of cinematic history in miniature form.

### Jaw-Dropping Details

Meanwhile, the “Jaws” set doesn’t fall short of cinematic homage. It features the legendary Orca boat paired with the notorious shark, Bruce, evoking the thrilling scene encapsulated by the famous line: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” The attention to detail in the die-cast models, coupled with 1970s-inspired packaging, makes this a must-have for collectors.

The Mattel and Universal Studios Nostalgic Film Favorites Hot Wheels collection is available starting July 24, with each set retailing for $32. This release is a standout way for Universal to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Jaws,” aligning with other collectible merchandise like toys, t-shirts, and Blu-ray discs.

### More ‘Jaws’ Memorabilia

For fans eager to dive deeper into the “Jaws” celebration, an array of anniversary merchandise awaits discovery. From a 50th Anniversary Blu-ray in 4K to a retro-inspired Funko Pop! featuring the Great White Shark, there’s something for every aficionado. These collectibles offer a perfect blend of nostalgia and cinematic heritage, available for fans who cherish the thrills brought by these timeless films.