60 Holographic Nails for a Luxurious Hand

Who does not enjoy a nice shiny colorful nail polish? The more colors on the nails, the better. One of the most common nail ideas is the rainbow nails, a technique that is highly used by most people because of its amazing results. But how would it be to obtain this outcome without so much effort? Besides rainbow nails, there is a fairly new alternative – the holographic nails!

The world went into a frenzy when Gigi Hadid wore a chrome manicure during the 2016 Met Gala. Since then, many alternatives did appear on the market, among them, the most eye-catching one is the holographic manicure. The term “holographic nails” refers to a special type of nail polish that is not too far away from the regular nail polishes.

Holographic nails are able to add a touch of shimmer and colorfulness to the regular nail polishes. These nails have a very futuristic look and can also adjust to each person’s preferences and needs. As a bonus, there is no need to search for other ways in which to accessorize your outfit because your holographic nails have it all.

They are similar to the standard rainbow nails but better blended; they are as glittery as the normal glitter nails; not to mention that they have a special shine that no other topcoat can bring.

What are the holographic nails?

As mentioned previously, holographic nail polish is not too different from the regular nail polish. They are basically the same; however, the holographic nail polish has a special pigment that other nail polishes do not have.

For instance, Spectra-flair is one of the special pigments, made out of aluminum and magnesium fluoride, two substances that refract light truly well. Besides Spectra-flair, there is an entire variety of holographic pigments that can be purchased within nail polishes and dyes or on their own and then added to either the nail polish or the dye.

What to choose between holographic nails and chrome nails?

Taking into consideration that the holographic nails trend is gaining more and more relevance on social media, it is no surprise that disputes appear between those who are passionate about chrome nails and between those who are simply in love with holographic nails.

Each person of the two groups is trying to prove that their type of nails is the best. However, between these two kinds of nail styles, there is no big difference. Both of them are actually quite similar in terms of processes and styles, both of them are created with powder and both have to respect the same steps. In both cases, the powder is applied over the base gel nails, offering them shiny, glittery effects.

Both of them are able to resist up to 3 weeks, so they are incredibly resistant as well. The only difference between the two of them would be the reflection of colors. The majority enjoys the vibrant colors that holographic nails reflect, while others enjoy the subtle effects that chrome nails have to offer.

How many types of holographic nails are on the market?

There are a considerable number of holographic nail polishes on the market at the present moment. They are usually divided by the way in which the rainbow effect is presented. For example, some of them have very dispersed rainbow-colored particles and are known as scattered polishes.

Other holographic nail polishes are able to create a more uniform rainbow effect; these are known as linear holographic pigments. There is a third category of holographic nails that contain glitter flakes and a fourth category that implies simply applying one layer of holographic powder on painted nails. The possibilities are endless!

How do the holographic nails work?

Holographic nails are not that easy to create or apply as it may sound or look. It is indeed a difficult process because there is always the possibility of obtaining an uneven result, no matter how many times you have succeeded in applying them before. With a little bit of patience and practice, anyone can become an expert. There are many ways in which one can apply holographic nails, among which we will present the following two:

The first method relies on pre-made holographic nail polishes that already contain holographic pigments or glitter. They only need to be applied to the nail, without any additional measures. Some people prefer waiting for them to simply dry out while other people choose to cure them with UV lamps. The second method relies on holographic powder, which is a little bit more difficult to use than the normal holographic nail polishes because they require many more tools and much more patience than the former one.

How are holographic nails applied?

The first method explained previously is quite easy to follow and it provides amazing results without too much effort. However, the second method is more demanding and requires a thorough explanation before actually going on to the procedure. There are some very specific steps that one has to comply with:

Step 1 – Preparing the instruments

The first step in order to acquire holographic nails is to choose a proper base color for the nails. It is recommended to choose a darker base color because it will highlight better the holographic powder.

Step 2 – Applying the base coat

The second step is to apply a base coat and then the base color. If it is your first time when applying holographic powder, it would be better to choose a silver base color. This way, if there are any gaps left in the powder, there will not be any difference between the base color and the powder.

Step 3 – Applying the topcoat

The next step is to apply a layer of topcoat which will not wipe easily and wait until it is almost dried off, rubbery and not tacky, to allow the powder to stick to the nail.

Step 4 – Applying the holographic powder

Using a make-up sponge or a thin brush dipped in holographic powder, start applying powder onto the nails, from the bottom to the top of the nail. It is recommended to have another soft brush near you in order to remove quickly any powder left on the sides of the nail.

Step 5 – Applying one more layer of topcoat

The final step is to apply one more layer of topcoat that cannot be wiped easily and then cure your nails with a UV lamp, around 60 seconds for each nail.

There is another method that can be used, which may sound childish or strange but it is actually used by many people when trying to create holographic nails. That is the method with holographic foil!

Step 1 – Preparing the instruments

The first step in order to acquire holographic nails is to choose a proper holographic foil. There is a huge variety of this type of foil, from those you can find in beauty supply shops and stores that sell gift wraps to the online market, where it is called “spectrum foil”.

Step 2 – Applying the base coat

The second step is to apply a base coat and then the base color. Once again, if you are a novice in this industry, it would be better to choose a base color as similar to the foil, because, if the foil breaks, your nail will not change its aspect significantly.

Step 3 – Preparing the holographic foil

The next step is to cut the holographic foil in small pieces, shaped like a nail, as close to reality as possible.

Step 4 – Applying a nail adhesive

After preparing your nail-shaped foil pieces, you can apply a thin layer of nail adhesive and wait for 30 to 60 seconds for it to become tacky. It is recommended to take each nail at a time because the adhesive might dry rather quickly if you apply it on all of them at the same time.

Step 5 – Applying the holographic foil

The following step is to apply the holographic foil to the nails. Make sure that the foil is positioned properly and that any adhesive in excess is hanging on the tip of the nail as it is easier to be later removed. Settle the holographic foil down with an orangewood stick.

Step 6 – Applying the topcoat

The last step is to cover the holographic foil with a topcoat. Pay attention when purchasing the topcoat, because holographic foil requires a special type of topcoat.

How long do holographic nails usually resist?

Holographic nails prove to be truly resistant and durable. They can last up to three weeks in good conditions, but of course, it depends on how much manual labor you do and what other unexpected incidents may occur. As long as you take good care of both your natural nails for a strong foundation and your holographic nails during the application process, you can rock your holographic nails for weeks!

How are holographic nails removed?

Holographic nails have a good reputation for being extremely resistant! It is no surprise since the powder method is especially difficult to follow. However, there are some ways in which you can remove your holographic nails easily and without damaging your natural nails. Firstly, you can make an appointment with a specialist that knows how holographic nails should be dealt with.

If you would like to remove them from the comfort of your home, feel free to use any of the following substances: acetone, nail polish remover, alcohol, toothpaste, distilled white vinegar or hydrogen peroxide. Buff your nails as much as you can, at least until the topcoat and a good part of the powder are removed and then soak your hands by dipping them in a cup of water for some minutes.

Then, you can either pour the previously mentioned substances in a cup, dipping your nails again until the powder and the polish are removed or pour the substances on a cotton ball placed on top of the nail and then covered in some aluminum foil for protection.

However, it is way simpler when you have holographic nail polish, which can be removed quicker and easier with one of those substances and even when you apply holographic foil, which undergoes kind of the same process.

How much do holographic nails cost?

People perceive holographic nails as being expensive which is not true. Indeed, they are truly special, but this does not make them pricier than any other method.

The standard cost is usually placed somewhere between $25, $35 and $45, which means around €31.5 or €40.6, which is not as costly as one might think. However, the total amount of money can reach a price of $120 (€108.2), more or less, depending on what kind of decoration you want to be attached to them, how much the procedure takes, what kind of salon or spa you opt for and of course, the materials used.

Some prices are incredibly accessible for such an amazing manicure, while others might not be within the reach of everyone. Even so, it is important to spoil yourself from time to time and even more important, to obtain durable satisfying results even if it means you are obliged to pay more than expected.

In conclusion, holographic nails are becoming more and more popular as days go by! As we have previously seen, it is quite a demanding process, which can be done both at home and at a salon; however, it takes time, patience, practice and some money to get the job done properly.

Compared to other nail styles, it can be adjusted as the customer pleases; you can add decoration or accessories to embellish the manicure, not to mention that a holographic manicure represents an accessory in itself that goes extremely well with any outfit, in any environment, no matter the occasion. Overall, creating holographic nails might make you feel like a nail artist and wearing them on a daily basis brings a rainbow in miniature right on your nails to light up your day-to-day life!