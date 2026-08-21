Hlín Jóhannsdóttir Collaborates on ‘Just a Kid’ with Alief

Hlín Jóhannsdóttir, a seasoned producer from Iceland and head of Ursus Parvus, has teamed up with French-U.K. sales agency Alief for the upcoming coming-of-age film “Just a Kid” (“Bara barn”). The film marks the directorial debut of talented writer-director Vala Ómarsdóttir, and it will be showcased at New Nordic Films’ Works in Progress event in Haugesund on August 27. Jóhannsdóttir’s portfolio reflects her commitment to promoting female directors, with notable titles such as “Quake” by Tinna Hrafnsdóttir, which Alief successfully distributed to over 20 territories, including a release via Juno Films in the United States.

Collaboration with Esteemed Partners

In addition to Alief, which provided a Minimum Guarantee, the project has garnered support from Estonian producer Marianne Ostrat of Alexandra Film. Ostrat is known for her work on the Sundance-winning “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,” which was co-produced by Ursus Parvus. This collaboration is expected to amplify the international appeal of “Just a Kid.”

A Story of Struggle and Growth

The narrative of “Just a Kid” centers on 16-year-old Julia (played by Birgitta Marín Thorsdottir), who relocates from Norway to Iceland. As she tries to balance caring for her younger sister and navigating a new school environment, she is drawn to the charismatic Salka (Hafrún Arna Levy from “When the Light Breaks In”) and the school newspaper, which help her start to find her voice. However, a traumatic incident from a night of excessive drinking forces Julia to confront her sense of shame, familial obligations, and the complexities of sharing her personal story.

Insights from the Filmmaker

Ómarsdóttir reflected on the film’s genesis, stating that the idea began to take shape during her pregnancy with her second daughter. She expressed deep interest in the evolving mother-daughter bond, particularly during the turbulent teenage years. To authentically convey the teenage experience, Ómarsdóttir conducted rehearsal-driven sessions with her young cast, stating, “The whole experience was a long and exciting journey where I learned and discovered so many things.”

Industry Enthusiasm for the Project

Alief partner Miguel Govea, who joined the project during its development, noted the powerful draw of the story and its setting. After witnessing the rehearsals and proof of concept, he remarked, “we knew Hlín and Vala had concocted some magic.” He emphasized that “Just a Kid” is a heartfelt exploration of adolescent challenges and sexual awakening, suggesting it will resonate with discerning audiences.

Funding and Future Prospects

“Just a Kid” has received funding from various sources, including the Icelandic Film Centre, Icelandic tax rebates, and notable entities such as RÚV, Saga Film, Studio Syrland, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, and Estonian tax rebates. Max will handle its theatrical release in Iceland.

Upcoming Projects in Haugesund

At the same event in Haugesund, Jóhannsdóttir will pitch another significant project, “At The End of the Road,” which reunites her with the creative team from the Tallinn Grand Prix-winning film “Driving Mum.” This new narrative follows Leó, a distinguished geriatrician specializing in Alzheimer’s disease, who forms an unconventional friendship with Ásdís, a psychiatrist returning to Iceland to care for her grandmother. As Ásdís discovers Leó’s own struggle with the disease, both characters confront their buried secrets and personal truths.

Reflecting on the project, Jóhannsdóttir emphasized the importance of their personal experiences with Alzheimer’s in shaping the script. She described the collaborative discussions as “among the most rewarding experiences of my career as a creative producer,” promising that the film will maintain a darkly humorous tone that many will find relatable. Oddsson, the film’s director, expressed his hope that it will be both funny and moving, blending realism with poetic elements.

The Future of Icelandic Film