Heo Sung-tae’s ‘Informant’ Kicks Off NY Asian Film Fest

The eagerly anticipated New York Asian Film Festival is set to make a grand entrance this year with the world premiere of “Informant,” featuring “Squid Game” star Heo Sung-tae. Scheduled for July 11, this action-comedy will headline the 24th edition of the festival, which runs from July 11 to 27 across multiple venues in Manhattan. The presence of both Heo Sung-tae and director Kim Seok at the opening night is sure to add excitement to the event.

Celebrating Asian Cinema

This year, the festival showcases over 50 films under the theme “Cinema as Disruption.” The organizers have curated an inclusive lineup, with more than 50 filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals from Asia and the global diaspora in attendance. This selection underlines the festival’s commitment to diverse storytelling and cross-cultural representation.

Star-studded guests include Tadanobu Asano, who will be present for the screening of “Ravens,” Taiwanese actress Vivian Sung for the Korean-Taiwanese co-production “The Secret House,” and Filipino actress Sue Ramirez for the closing night film “Flower Girl.”

Highlighting Contenders

The festival features eight films nominated for its prestigious Uncaged Award for best feature film. These include South Korea’s “Time to Be Strong” by Namkoong Sun, “Green Wave” by Xu Lei from China, and “Family Matters” by Taiwan’s Pan Ke-yin, among others. This competition celebrates emerging voices in cinema, recognizing innovative storytelling and fresh perspectives.

The jury includes distinguished figures such as actor Masumi, veteran actor Tzi Ma, Hong Kong producer Michael Werner, and others. Their task will be to crown the most compelling feature from this diverse selection.

Diverse Programs and Panels

Complementing the screenings are special programs like the Vietnam cinema night, featuring the North American premiere of “Skin of Youth.” A panel titled “Vietnam on Screen: Generations in Dialogue” will also take place, featuring industry veterans like Tony Bui and Kieu Chinh.

Other festival highlights include Queer Unbound, exploring LGBTQ+ narratives, a retrospective of the Shanghai Animation Studio, and North Korean Cool, analyzing the portrayal of North Korean characters in media.

NYAFF executive director Samuel Jamier expressed excitement about the festival’s expansive program. “This full-circle moment reminds us why NYAFF exists: to support bold artists before the world fully recognizes them – and to celebrate how far they’ve come,” he noted.

The festival will be held at premier locations such as Film at Lincoln Center, SVA Theatre, and others, with support from various international cultural organizations.