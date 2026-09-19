Henry Winkler Reveals Why His Name Was Excluded from ‘Scream’

Henry Winkler, best known for his role as the iconic Fonz in “Happy Days,” recently reflected on a surprising episode from his career involving the horror classic “Scream.” Despite portraying Principal Arthur Himbry in the original 1996 film, Winkler was informed that his name would not appear on the movie’s promotional poster, a revelation that left him feeling both bewildered and insulted.

Scream’s Marketing Decisions

In an interview on “In Depth With Graham Besinger,” Winkler recounted the moment studio executives informed him, “We can’t put your name on the film. We cannot put you anywhere near the poster.” The reasoning behind this decision was tied to his popularity as the Fonz, with the studio expressing concern that featuring his name would disrupt the film’s tone: “You will knock the balance of horror off if we let them know you’re in it.”

Responding to Rejection

Though he found the situation upsetting, Winkler chose not to contest the studio’s decision. “I said, ‘OK. What can I do?’ I went home upset,” he shared, adding that he was left bewildered by the experience. Despite this initial disappointment, the same executives who delivered the news later asked him to participate in the film’s promotional efforts. Ultimately, Winkler agreed to do press for the release, motivated not only by his own interests but also out of respect for director Wes Craven and the film itself.

A Lesson Learned

Reflecting on the incident three decades later, Winkler acknowledged valuable lessons learned about facing the unknown. “That’s the lesson. You just show up,” he stated, emphasizing that the outcome is often beyond one’s control. His experiences in the industry have contributed to a greater understanding of navigating unexpected challenges.

The Legacy of Scream