Hegseth Faces Backlash for Illegal Metallica Song in Drone Clip

In a recent controversy involving music copyright and political messaging, Pete Hegseth faced criticism after the Pentagon had to delete and repost a video promoting increased drone warfare. The original video, which featured the popular Metallica song “Enter Sandman” without authorization, led to issues with copyright infringement. This incident highlights ongoing concerns over music use in political and military contexts, especially when popular tracks are employed without proper licensing.

Unauthorized Use of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”

The Pentagon initially released a video that showcased its intention under President Donald Trump’s administration to escalate the use of drone warfare. Accompanied by Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” the video quickly faced backlash for not having the necessary authorization to use the track. A representative from Metallica confirmed to Rolling Stone that the use was unauthorized.

Following a request from X, a social platform formerly known as Twitter, the Pentagon swiftly acted on the copyright issue. Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson explained, “This afternoon, representatives from X reached out… and asked that the video be removed due to a copyright issue with the song ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica. The video has been taken down, corrected, and re-uploaded to our page.”

Content of the Controversial Video

Featuring former Fox News host and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the video detailed plans for an increase in military drone production. Hegseth emphasized, “We were brought here to rebuild the military… Not anymore,” highlighting the administration’s shift towards accelerating drone capabilities. The video originally used an instrumental version of “Enter Sandman” for dramatic effect, which added to its controversy.

A scene depicted a quadcopter delivering a document for Hegseth to sign, symbolizing the new direction in drone technology. This depiction aimed to underline the strategic growth plans in military aviation amidst bureaucratic changes.

Metallica’s Reaction to Music Use

Metallica has historically taken a strong stance against unauthorized uses of their music, especially in military or political contexts. Their music was reportedly used during the Iraq War for interrogation purposes, which prompted the band to request that the military cease using their songs for such actions. “Metallica got wind of this and they said, ‘Hey, please don’t use our music because we don’t want to promote violence,’” noted a Navy SEAL involved in past operations.

Lars Ulrich, the band’s drummer, expressed these sentiments in 2016, acknowledging the challenges once their music goes public. Despite personal and ethical concerns, he recognized that the band has limited control once their records are released globally.

Historical Context and Ongoing Implications

Musicians like Metallica are often caught in the crossfire of political and military agendas, with their work being appropriated for purposes they may not support. Pete Hegseth’s reposting of the video, minus the music, is a reminder of the complexities involved in modern media usage and copyright compliance.

This incident is not isolated, as many artists have opposed the unauthorized use of their music in similar contexts, leading to debates over intellectual property and artistic intent in political arenas. The unauthorized use of “Enter Sandman” serves as a focal point for ongoing discussions about the intersection of art, politics, and media distribution.