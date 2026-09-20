Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Share Romantic NYC Moments

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted enjoying a romantic day out in New York City, showcasing their affection in a rare public display of affection (PDA) on September 17. The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in August 2025, appear to be growing closer, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Sweet Moments in the Big Apple

During their casual outing, Styles, dressed comfortably in a blue sweatshirt and green athletic shorts, took a moment to lean down and plant a sweet kiss on Kravitz’s head while she wrapped her arms around his waist. The candid moment highlighted their chemistry as they strolled through the bustling city together.

A Stylish Day Out

Kravitz, the talented actress known for her role in High Fidelity and her recent directorial venture Blink Twice, complemented Styles’ laid-back look with a chic ensemble featuring a purple Picasso T-shirt and a white skirt, paired with black flats and a tan woven handbag. At one point, she tilted her head up toward Styles, allowing them a tender moment to lock lips, offering a glimpse of their connection amidst the bustle of New York.

Prioritizing Privacy

While the couple’s affectionate outing provided fans with a sweet snapshot of their relationship, it’s clear that both Styles and Kravitz value their privacy. Despite the public interest in their romance, they continue to navigate their relationship on their own terms, opting for intimate moments away from the spotlight.