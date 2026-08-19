Harry and Meghan's Unexpected Return to the U.K. with Kids

After six years in California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make a significant move back to the U.K., as reported by People on Wednesday, August 19. The couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are expected to start school in England this fall.

Extended Stay in the U.K.

The couple plans to remain in Harry’s home country for “an extended period.” However, they will keep their residence in Montecito, California, along with their vacation property in Portugal, indicating a blend of their old and new lives.

Privacy and Secrecy Around New Residence

The specific location of their new home in the U.K. is being kept under wraps, as it will be a private, non-royal residence. Additionally, details regarding the children’s school remain a secret, adding to the couple’s effort to maintain a low profile amid public interest.

Reflecting on Life Beyond Royal Duties