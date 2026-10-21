Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart to Be Honored with Icon Award

Hollywood power couple Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are ready to shine at the upcoming Stardust Ball, a prestigious fundraiser hosted by the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai. Set to take place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 18, this event will not only celebrate their remarkable careers but also their commitment to philanthropy. This joint honor marks a significant milestone for the couple.

Honors and Recognition

Ford and Flockhart will be celebrated alongside media mogul Byron Allen, who is also receiving accolades for his humanitarian efforts. Allen is recognized for his steadfast dedication to creating opportunities and amplifying representation within underserved communities through his media platforms.

A Legacy of Philanthropy

Harrison Ford has long been an advocate for causes ranging from environmental conservation to humanitarian efforts. As a board member of Conservation International since 1991—the organization’s longest-serving member—Ford is currently its vice chair. His numerous contributions include receiving the inaugural E.O. Wilson Legacy Award for his transformative leadership in conservation. Additionally, Ford, an experienced pilot, has participated in search-and-rescue missions, aiding Haitian relief efforts by transporting medical personnel and supplies. He has also endorsed various charitable organizations such as Operation Smile, Special Olympics, and Wings of Hope.

Calista Flockhart complements Ford’s philanthropic efforts with her work focused on preventing violence against women and children, as well as animal welfare and health initiatives. Her support has encompassed organizations such as For Goodness Sakes, Peace Over Violence, and the Violence Intervention Program.

The Couple’s Journey Together

Together since 2002, Ford and Flockhart have largely kept their relationship private. However, they have increasingly made appearances at high-profile events in recent years, showcasing their enduring partnership. This includes attending notable events such as the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, the Emmy Awards, and the Actor Awards. Currently, Ford is seen starring in Apple TV’s Shrinking, while Flockhart has recently been part of the cast in Feud and lends her voice to the animated series Invincible.

Byron Allen’s Achievements

Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, has a diverse portfolio that includes television, film, and streaming services, comprising brands like The Weather Channel, HBCUGO, and TheGrio Television Network. Over the years, he has received numerous accolades from esteemed institutions, including Harvard Business School and USC. Allen also created and hosts the enduring series Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary on CBS.

Impact of the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai