Hadestown Cuts Ties with Actor Amidst Controversial Backlash

In a surprising turn of events, Broadway‘s acclaimed musical Hadestown has parted ways with its newly announced principal cast member, Geno Segers. The announcement comes shortly after the producers revealed Segers would take on the pivotal role of Hades, a character deeply embedded in the show’s mythological narrative.

Background on Geno Segers

Geno Segers is no stranger to the stage, having gained recognition for his roles in various productions, including Disney’s Australian rendition of The Lion King and the New York City Center Encores! staging of On the Town. Aside from his theatrical endeavors, Segers has made a name for himself in television, featuring in shows such as Banshee, Pair of Kings, and Yellowstone.

Controversy Surrounding Past Comments

The decision to sever ties appears to stem from the resurfacing of past online comments made by Segers. Theater blogs, including this week’s report from OnStageBlog, highlighted videos where Segers expressed views that many critics characterized as anti-transgender. Additionally, he reportedly voiced opposition to the inclusion of trans athletes in women’s sports and was critical of pronoun usage.

Producers’ Statement and Future Casting

In light of these developments, the producers of Hadestown — Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy — released a joint statement indicating that Segers would no longer join the production. “The producers of Hadestown and Geno Segers have mutually agreed that Mr. Segers will no longer join the Broadway production. Additional casting will be announced shortly,” the statement read. Notably, no insights were provided from Segers regarding the decision.

Immediate Changes and Social Media Activity

Following the controversy, Segers has taken steps to limit his online presence; he has made his Instagram account private and removed videos from his YouTube channel. Originally set to begin performances on September 1, Segers’ abrupt exit signifies a broader conversation regarding the responsibilities of public figures within the arts.