Gramado’s Bold Move to Secure Future Talent for Growth

GRAMADO, Brazil — The Gramado Film Festival has announced that its successful Residency for Young Filmmakers will become a permanent initiative, with the second edition scheduled for its 2027 festival. Rosa Helena Volk, president of fest organizer Gramadotur, shared this news with Variety, highlighting the program’s intention to nurture emerging talent in the Brazilian film industry.

Evaluating and Evolving the Program

Following the first edition, which concluded on August 19, Volk emphasized the importance of evaluating its success. “We will review the program and discuss how we can improve it,” she said. “We’ll assess whether 60 participants is the ideal number, whether we should keep just one group or create two, and whether the age range we established was appropriate.” The inaugural program attracted 60 filmmakers aged 18 to 35 and included 27 hours of masterclasses and talks over three days.

Masterclasses with Industry Leaders

The young filmmakers benefited from the insights of prominent figures in Brazil’s film industry. Participants engaged with experts such as Márcio Fraccaroli from the distribution company Paris, and actor-director Silvio Guindane, among others. This exposure is viewed as vital training for the filmmakers who could have their works showcased at Gramado in the coming decade.

Diverse Backgrounds of Rising Talents

Ralfe Cardoso, the general coordinator of the Gramado Film Market, noted the diverse backgrounds of the participants, who came from nine different states in Brazil. Marlon Andrade, a filmmaker from Embu das Artes near São Paulo, has directed five short films and is actively involved in the industry. “My dream is to have a film screened at the Gramado Film Festival,” he expressed. “But being selected for the Residency is already a major achievement.”

Impact on Career Directions

Gabrielly Pires, a producer from Estância Velha in the Rio Grande do Sul state, found the Residency invaluable in reassessing her career path. Through the program, she developed a keen interest in film distribution, recognizing its importance in connecting filmmakers with audiences. “I really enjoy production,” Pires shared, reflecting on her experiences during the Residency.

Expanding Conversations in Cinema

Meanwhile, Vitória Mantovani, a director and producer from São Paulo, is also making strides with the AI Film Awards Brasil. This event, scheduled for September 24-26, will focus on the intersection of artificial intelligence and the audiovisual industry. “Our event aims to broaden the debate over the impact of artificial intelligence on the transformation of the audiovisual industry and to promote the convergence of technology, cinema, advertising, and innovation,” Mantovani stated.