Gigi Hadid Reveals Zayn Malik Celebrated Khai’s 5th Birthday

Gigi Hadid Makes Rare Comment About Zayn Malik, Confirms He Was with Their Daughter on Her 5th Birthday

Gigi Hadid has recently opened up in a rare comment about her ex-partner Zayn Malik, shedding light on their co-parenting dynamic during a special occasion. This revelation comes as Gigi celebrated their daughter Khai’s fifth birthday, a milestone that sparked discussions among fans regarding Zayn’s involvement. Gigi’s heartfelt message and response to a fan clarify that both parents were present on this significant day for their daughter.

Gigi’s Birthday Tribute to Khai

In a series of heartwarming photos shared on Instagram, Gigi marked Khai’s 5th birthday, capturing the joyous essence of the celebration. While the images invited a flurry of comments, many fans noticed Zayn’s absence from the pictures. This led to speculation about whether he participated in the festivities or not.

Setting the Record Straight

One fan expressed their hope that Zayn would have been present, commenting, “I wish, her dad would also be there…” However, Gigi quickly dispelled any rumors surrounding Zayn’s attendance. She responded, “She was with us both on her birthday!! 🩷.” This comment not only reassured fans but also emphasized the positive co-parenting relationship between the former couple.

Gigi’s Emotional Message

In her original post, Gigi conveyed her overwhelming love for Khai, writing, “Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year. Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life! You are truly everything✨✨⚡️⚡️⚡️ so lucky & proud to be your mama!!!!!!! 🧁 (p.s. 5 HOW ?!?)🥹.” Her sincere words encapsulate the joy and pride she feels as Khai grows, showcasing her ability to balance motherhood with her professional endeavors.

Zayn’s Recent Music News

Meanwhile, Zayn has also been in the limelight following the announcement of exciting developments in his music career. He has been reconnecting with friends and working on new projects, which may hint at a promising comeback for the artist. This stage in both Gigi and Zayn’s lives highlights their commitment to being supportive co-parents while pursuing their personal and professional goals.

This rare comment from Gigi Hadid about Zayn Malik not only clarifies his presence on Khai’s special day but also exemplifies a cooperative and caring approach to parenting, further endearing them to their fans.