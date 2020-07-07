Gigi Hadid Denies Claims She’s ‘Disguising’ Her Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid took to Twitter over the weekend break to contest claims that she was taking steps to “disguise” her maternity. Hadid made explicit remarks to a follower on Instagram, in which she exposed she usually puts on droopy one-piece suits that can modify the look of her expanding stomach. She’s anticipating her initial youngster, a baby girl, with guy Zayn Malik later on this autumn.

Gigi Hadid is keeping silence when it concerns sharing information of her present maternity, yet she’s additionally not scared to allow the world to recognize what they’re mistaking.

Over the weekend, the model took to Twitter to make clear a newspaper article heading from British Vogue that noted “Gigi Hadid Reveals How She Disguises Her Pregnancy.” The short article was referencing several of Hadid’s current Instagram remarks, in which she addressed a follower that asked just how the model still appears so small amidst her maternity. Hadid exposed that she usually puts on droopy one-piece suits for convenience, which can modify the dimension of her pregnant stomach.

.@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy. https://t.co/e2JAYAr2cm — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 5, 2020

“Disguise ….?”, wrote the model on Twitter in reaction to the newspaper article. “I said in a baggy jumpsuit, the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything.”

Hadid completed her tweet with, “Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

News of Hadid’s maternity with her long time guy, artist Zayn Malik, initially broke back in April, with Hadid herself validating the information throughout a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that very same month…

“We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” claimed Hadid on the program concerning her future package of happiness.