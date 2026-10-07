Get Audible for Under $1/Month This October!

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Amazon’s October Prime Day, also known as “Prime Big Deal Days,” is an exciting event for shoppers looking for great discounts across various categories, including tech, apparel, and toys. Among the standout deals this year is a remarkable offer for subscribers to Audible, the popular audiobook streaming platform, which is available at a tremendous value for Prime members.

Unbeatable Audible Deal for Prime Members

Currently, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to Audible Standard for just $0.99 per month for three months, representing an astounding 89% discount off the regular price of $8.99. This limited-time offer not only provides access to a vast library of audiobooks but also includes a $20 site credit redeemable on Audible.com.

Access to a Vast Library of Content

With this subscription, you gain unlimited on-demand access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Highlights from Audible’s extensive offering include the full-cast audio editions of the Harry Potter series, released last fall, and the newly announced Dracula Audible original, featuring Jonathan Bailey in the lead role. Amazon

NEW AUDIBLE ORIGINAL The new release also features the voices of Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, Louis Partridge, David Jonsson, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. You can purchase a download of the audiobook (with a runtime of just under six hours) for $13.96 or listen to it for just $0.99 with the current Audible promotion.

A Library of Bestsellers and Adaptations

Audible also boasts a selection of bestsellers and book-to-screen adaptations, including titles like Colleen Hoover’s Verity, Project Hail Mary, Mel Robbins’ The Let Them Theory, and Elle Kennedy’s The Deal, which inspired the Prime Video series Off Campus.

The Best Audible Offer Available

This Audible deal is unparalleled right now and stands out as one of the best offers we’ve seen online. Even the post-promotion price of $8.99 per month is cheaper than last year’s subscription rate of $14.95.

Subscription Perks

With your subscription, you will receive one title each month that is yours to keep. These audiobooks can be streamed online or downloaded to your library, and they are accessible via Audible’s website, the mobile app on iOS or Android, or through an Echo device. You can retain that audiobook even after your three-month trial is completed.