George Lucas Shares Struggles Behind the Lucas Museum Journey

In an exclusive preview of the long-anticipated Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, George Lucas expressed his passion for tackling grand projects, stating, “I’m fascinated by doing things that people say can’t be done.” The opening of the museum marks the culmination of a 17-year journey for Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, who have both poured their efforts into this innovative concept.

The Journey to Creation

Throughout his career, the creator of “Star Wars” has thrived on challenges. Lucas noted, “I’m used to doing the impossible.” He candidly admitted the process of developing the museum was not without its struggles, saying, “This one almost broke my will.”

An Unmatched Collection

Spanning 300,000 square feet, the museum features a futuristic design reminiscent of a spaceship, located adjacent to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Visitors can anticipate exploring over 30 galleries, including a showcase of life-sized props from the “Star Wars” universe. In addition, the museum houses a vast collection of narrative art, which encompasses works from notable artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, Maxfield Parrish, and Frank Frazetta. The museum also includes diverse displays of photography, comic book art, and Western paintings and sculptures.

The Significance of Narrative Art

For Lucas, the fusion of art and culture is paramount. He elaborated on his vision, stating, “It’s something that I felt very, very strongly about in terms of honoring illustrators, artists who illustrate stories that are already written, and most of the stories are myths; they’re not real, but the illustrations make them real.” He believes that the combination of powerful imagery and storytelling plays a crucial role in shaping society.

Acknowledgements and Design

Lucas also took the opportunity to acknowledge the talented individuals behind the museum’s creation, noting, “the great people that we’ve assembled to do this have been a big advantage.” The museum’s unique design is attributed to Ma Yansong of MAD in collaboration with Stansec, while landscape architecture has been thoughtfully crafted by Mia Lehrer.

Opening to the Public