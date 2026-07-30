George and Amal Clooney Forced to Flee French Wildfires

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are currently navigating a distressing situation as wildfires rage across Europe, prompting the couple and their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, to evacuate their family home in Brignoles, located in southeastern France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

Devastating Wildfires Force Evacuation

In a heartfelt letter addressed to Brignoles mayor Didier Brémond, George expressed the uncertainty surrounding their home, stating, “At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment.” He emphasized their concerns for the community, adding, “As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasize 2 things: first, we hope you and the people of our city are safe, and second, that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.”

Community and Resilience Amid Crisis

The wildfires have devastated vast areas, affecting 220,000 residents and engulfing regions four times the size of Paris, according to the Associated Press. George’s commitment to Brignoles showcases the Clooneys’ deep-rooted connection to their adopted community, as he remarked, “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

A New Chapter in France

The Clooney family’s life in France is marked by their efforts to integrate into rural life. As George shared in an interview with Esquire last year, “We live on a farm in France,” indicating their commitment to making the French countryside their home.