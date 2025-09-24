Gavin Newsom’s Social Media Tactics Highlight Trump’s Absurdity

California Governor Gavin Newsom has drawn attention to his unique social media strategy, which he claims highlights “the absurdity of Donald Trump.” During a recent appearance on The Late Show, Newsom elaborated on how his humorous approach to communication aims to engage the public and expose certain political dynamics. By blending humor with strategy, Newsom believes he is effectively challenging traditional narratives and sparking meaningful dialogue.

Humor as a Strategic Tool

On The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert questioned Newsom about the comedic elements of his social media strategy. Newsom explained, “The strategy is inspiration/desperation. Everything we were doing to try to break through wasn’t working any more. And so we decided to do something, to your point, novel called humor.” He acknowledged that Democrats often lack humor in their communication efforts and emphasized the need to lighten up.

Newsom was pleasantly surprised by the impact his posts have had, stating, “I never imagined it would break through like it has and get under the skin of the president of the United States. And some of my friends.” His aim is to reflect what he perceives as the “absurdity of Donald Trump,” using humor as a lens to critique current events.

Addressing Political Tensions

Newsom highlighted the reaction from those on the right, who he says are outraged by his tactics. According to him, his strategy is effective because it holds up a “mirror” to the situation, exposing the broader absurdity in politics today. “We put a mirror up to Trump and the absurdity of what’s going on in this country. The absurdity of Donald Trump,” Newsom stated, pointing to the role of media networks in amplifying these dynamics.

The Fight for Engagement

When Colbert asked why his approach engages people, Newsom replied, “Just the fight.” He noted the prevalent anxiety and stress many feel about the future, acknowledging a perceived “weakness” in the Democratic brand. However, he insisted that people appreciate the willingness to fight back. “Not only fight symbolically, by having a little bit of fun, but fight substantively. We have 41 lawsuits against this son of a bitch. We are pushing back,” Newsom emphasized.

Tackling Broader Issues

In addition to discussing his social media strategy, Newsom addressed important legislative actions in California. He talked about a new state law that prohibits ICE members from hiding their identities while on duty, underscoring his commitment to maintaining electoral integrity. Newsom’s approach reflects his broader political goals, intertwining humor with tangible policy efforts to address the challenges the state and country face.

By employing a blend of humor and strategy, Gavin Newsom continues to navigate the complex political landscape. His social media tactics not only engage his audience but also provoke thought and debate, shedding light on what he sees as the ongoing absurdity in American politics, particularly the actions and rhetoric of Donald Trump.