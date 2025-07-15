Gavin Newsom’s Bold Statement Targeting Trump

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, made headlines with his sharp criticism of former President Donald Trump, labeling him a “son of a b-tch” during a heated discussion. This strong remark came in response to Trump’s decision to deploy U.S. National Guard troops to Los Angeles. The move, aimed at controlling protests, has faced scrutiny for allegedly using excessive force and disturbing local communities. As tensions continue to rise, Newsom’s outspoken criticism reflects the growing political divide. The main keyword for this article is Gavin Newsom’s criticism of Trump.

Newsom’s Criticism of Military Deployment

About a month after National Guard troops and federal officers, some on horseback, moved into Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sharply criticized Donald Trump. This deployment occurred during a time when children were attending a summer day camp in the area. “They’re sitting there on horses with American flags, running through soccer fields, scaring kids in the middle of the day at a summer camp. For what? Just toughness,” Newsom expressed during an appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show. He added, “It’s a weakness masquerading as strength.”

Personal Attacks and Their Impact

Newsom didn’t hold back when discussing the personal attacks he has faced, particularly from Trump, who called him “Newscum.” He shared the difficulties such taunts have created in his personal life: “That’s what I don’t like about this son of a bitch,” said Newsom. “He calls me ‘Newscum.’ How do I explain that to my kid? Now, I have my kids’ friends calling my kids ‘Newscum.’ That I get, because I was called that in seventh grade, but not by a 79 year old.” He urged Trump to “Model better goddamn behavior.” Such exchanges highlight Gavin Newsom’s criticism of Trump and how it extends beyond politics to personal realms.

Military Presence Amid Protests

Last month, Trump’s decision to mobilize thousands of National Guard troops to L.A., amid anti-Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests, drew significant backlash from state and city officials. Newsom remained a vocal critic of Trump, accusing him of inciting chaos, misusing resources, and turning city streets into militarized zones. The criticism underscores Gavin Newsom’s stance against Trump’s policies and actions.

Legal Challenges to Federal Actions

In a significant legal development, a federal judge recently issued a temporary block against federal agents using racial profiling for immigration arrests. Over the past month, agents had been conducting raids across Southern California at public places, such as Home Depots and restaurants, targeting Spanish-speaking day laborers. After this ruling, Newsom took to social media to express his relief: “Justice prevailed today,” he wrote. “The court’s decision puts a temporary stop to federal immigration officials violating people’s rights and racial profiling. California stands with the law and the Constitution — and I call on the Trump Administration to do the same.” This aligns with Gavin Newsom’s criticism of Trump, as he continues to challenge federal actions that he perceives as unjust.