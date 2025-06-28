From Track to Screen: Lewis Hamilton and Athletes Shine in Film

Lewis Hamilton, a name synonymous with speed and success on the Formula 1 circuit, is now setting his sights on a new track: Hollywood. As the racing champ delves into the film arena with ‘F1 the Movie,’ he joins a remarkable trend where athletes are transforming their sports fame into production gold. From Lewis Hamilton to legends like Peyton Manning and Serena Williams, these stars are rewriting their narratives beyond the playing fields, crafting captivating stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

Lewis Hamilton Races Into Hollywood

This summer, Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton takes on a new challenge as he transitions from the racetrack to the big screen. With “F1 the Movie,” co-produced by his company Dawn Apollo Films and Apple Original Films, Hamilton makes his mark in the cinematic world. Sharing insights in a recent Variety cover story with Apple’s Tim Cook, Hamilton reflected on this career shift.

“I grew up in a time where people really put you in a box, and it’s like you can only do one thing,” Hamilton shared. “When I got into racing, there was a lot that had to be suppressed. As I got older, I found space to tap into different creative outlets, giving me more confidence.”

Involved closely in the film’s production, Hamilton is not just lending his name but actively shaping the movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as drivers in pursuit of their first Formula 1 victory. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film was shot during the 2023 and 2024 race seasons.

“I would often be in L.A., in Jerry’s office or Joe’s studio, going through the script, dialog, and racing terminology,” Hamilton recalled. “Involving Hans Zimmer in the music creation has been an emotional roller coaster.”

From Courts to Cameras: Athletes Turn Producers

Hamilton is not alone in this cinematic shift. Other athletes, such as basketball legend LeBron James through his SpringHill Company, have paved the way, underscoring that there’s more to sports stories than meets the eye. These ventures highlight audiences’ growing interest in diverse narratives beyond traditional sports genres.

Peyton Manning

The NFL icon has successfully transitioned into the entertainment world with Omaha Productions. Manning has produced docuseries like “Peyton’s Places” and the popular “Manningcast” with brother Eli for ESPN. Omaha Productions is set to release “Chad Powers,” a comedy for Hulu starring Glen Powell, further expanding into scripted content.

Stephen Curry

Basketball star Stephen Curry, through Unanimous Media, expands his creative endeavors across multiple platforms. At the Annecy Animation Festival, it was announced that Caleb McLaughlin and Gabrielle Union would star in “GOAT,” an animated comedy set for a 2026 release, demonstrating Curry’s commitment to diverse storytelling.

Simone Biles

The gymnastics legend has partnered with Tom Brady and Michael Strahan’s Religion of Sports after sharing her Olympics journey in the Netflix docuseries “Simone Biles Rising.” Together, they aim to highlight sports stories, focusing on athletes of color and mental wellness.

Serena Williams

Following her success as executive producer of the Oscar-winning “King Richard,” Serena Williams founded Nine Two Six Productions. The company aims to tell female-driven narratives, with upcoming projects such as the Netflix adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel “Carrie Soto Is Back.”

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA legend Sue Bird started with an Instagram Live series that blossomed into A Touch More, an entertainment company. Their first scripted series, based on Meryl Wilsner’s queer romance novel “Cleat Cute,” marks a significant step in expanding their storytelling reach.

As Lewis Hamilton and his fellow athletes continue to forge paths in Hollywood, they illustrate a powerful trend: transforming sports fame into creative triumphs, crafting stories that not only entertain but also inspire and redefine what it means to be a champion.