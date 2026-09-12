François Arnaud Joins Mike Birbiglia in Heartfelt Reunion Comedy

François Arnaud is set to join the cast of Mike Birbiglia’s upcoming comedy Old Friends New Friends, as reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter. This film, produced by Focus Features, is anticipated to be a standout feature of the summer.

Joining a Talented Cast

Arnaud, known for his role in Heated Rivalry, will be part of an ensemble that includes Kathryn Newton, Lucas Hedges, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Dylan Gelula. The film focuses on a group of college friends who reunite at a summer camp for a wedding, only to find that their host has moved on with new relationships, challenging the group’s dynamics and personal growth.

A Compelling Storyline

The logline for Old Friends New Friends reads: “When a tight-knit group of college friends travels to a summer camp for their old friend’s wedding, they discover he’s built a new life — with new friends — forcing them to confront what they’ve lost, who they’ve become and whether growing up means growing apart.” This exploration of friendship and change promises to resonate with audiences.

Arnaud’s Busy Year Ahead

Since debuting as Scott Hunter in Heated Rivalry in late 2025, Arnaud has had a busy schedule. He is also set to appear in the Hulu limited series Count My Lies and in the dark dramedy Godstar, alongside Olivia Taylor Dudley. Additionally, he is preparing for his Broadway debut in a revival of Richard Greenberg’s Three Days of Rain, where he will share the stage with David Corenswet and Yvonne Strahovski.

Looking Ahead