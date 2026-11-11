FKA Twigs Shines as Josephine Baker in Stunning Biopic

On a crisp October afternoon in the Bois de Vincennes, just outside Paris, FKA Twigs is enveloped in the glamour of 1950s America. Clad in a cream-colored pinstriped coat, a dark beret, and black leather gloves, the British singer and dancer has risen before dawn, preparing for her role as the iconic Josephine Baker, a trailblazing entertainer and civil rights activist.

The Ambitious Biopic

Across from Twigs stands Oscar-nominated actor Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, portraying Baker’s mother in a tense cemetery confrontation that underscores the emotional depth of Maïmouna Doucouré’s biopic. The atmosphere on set is a blend of focus and passion, with the international cast and crew fluidly transitioning between English and French.

From Intimacy to Grandeur

While the cemetery scene captures a personal moment, other sequences boast the opulence of classic Hollywood, including recreations of the legendary Folies Bergère cabaret in 1920s Paris, where Baker found fame. The production is vast, employing around 2,400 extras to bring Baker’s extraordinary life to the screen.

Beyond the Icon

“At the core of this film is not just the depiction of Josephine as a powerful icon who was posthumously inducted into the Panthéon; it’s a portrait of the woman behind that icon,” says Doucouré, the Sundance-winning filmmaker known for “Cuties” and “Hawa.” Over lunch with her crew, she emphasized the importance of exploring Baker’s personal struggles, her vulnerabilities, and the resilience that defined her.

Doucouré’s narrative is anchored in Baker’s return to the United States in 1951, a time when the celebrated performer confronted the racial segregation she had once fled. The film juxtaposes this pivotal moment with flashbacks to Baker’s childhood, her rise to fame, her contributions to the French Resistance during WWII, and her later life.

A Global Production

Marking a significant leap in scale for Doucouré, “Josephine Baker” is poised to be one of the most ambitious French biopics in recent years. Co-produced by Studiocanal and Doucouré’s own Bien ou Bien Productions, the project has taken four years to develop, navigating rewrites and financial hurdles.

The Challenge of Casting

Finding an actress capable of embodying both Baker’s formidable strength and her inner turmoil was no small task. Although FKA Twigs emerged as a frontrunner during the casting process in London, Doucouré traveled across New York and Los Angeles, auditioning seasoned stars and emerging talents alike.

“She needed to come alive as Josephine before my eyes,” Doucouré notes, recalling her emotional response to Twigs’ audition. “I literally started crying because suddenly I was seeing Josephine Baker.” Even after considering other actresses, Doucouré remained captivated by Twigs’ performance, ultimately deciding she had found her star.

Embodying Josephine Baker

FKA Twigs, known for her work in “Honey Boy,” “The Crow,” and A24’s “Mother Mary,” has never led a project of such magnitude, as her role encompasses acting, singing, and dancing while portraying Baker across several decades. To prepare, she learned French and adopted various American accents, a challenging feat for a British actress.

Capturing Baker’s unique stage presence required more than imitation. Doucouré sought to uncover what made Baker’s performances distinctive. “I didn’t want to make a conventional musical,” she insists. “It’s Josephine Baker; of course, I’m going to show her dancing and singing!”

Challenges and Innovations

The road to realization was fraught with challenges. Baker had tried to get a film made about her life as far back as 1968, and numerous production companies had explored the concept for over a decade. “At first, I wanted to tell everything about her life,” Doucouré reflects. “She lived 400 years in one.”

Eventually, the filmmakers chose to focus on a significant chapter of Baker’s life, anchoring the narrative in a pivotal moment rather than attempting a comprehensive chronology. With input from Baker’s family, including her sons, Doucouré crafted an authentic portrayal, drawing from both research and personal testimonies.

Capturing the Look

While most of “Josephine Baker” unfolds in America, the production is entirely filmed in Europe, with locations in France and Sofia, Bulgaria. To recreate historical neighborhoods, innovative solutions have been employed, including transforming a Paris parking lot into a 1918 St. Louis street.

Creative decisions extended to the costuming, led by Emmanuelle Youchnovski, who emphasized handcrafted garments rather than rentals. “We decided to make absolutely everything,” she says, highlighting the meticulous production process, including the recreation of Baker’s iconic banana skirt tailored for Twigs’ physique.

A Complex Legacy

Doucouré strives to address the racial stereotypes embedded in Baker’s legacy. “Josephine manipulated those stereotypes to her advantage,” she states, reflecting on Baker’s role as a trendsetter who challenged societal beauty standards. “Even if she didn’t use the term ‘feminist,’ she still challenged limits imposed on women of her time.”