Fin.K.L Makes Triumphant Return After 21-Year Hiatus

In a remarkable development for fans of 1990s K-pop, the iconic girl group Fin.K.L is gearing up to resume full-group activities for the first time in over two decades. The announcement, made by the group’s agency Gemstone E&M, confirms that all four original members—Lee Hyo-ri, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu-ri—have reunited under the Fin.K.L name.

A New Beginning for Fin.K.L

“This time, it is a new start for activities as Fin.K.L beyond a one-off reunion,” the agency stated in a press release, signaling an exciting new chapter for the group. The last time the quartet performed together was in 2005, when they released their digital single “Forever Fin.K.L.” Though they briefly reunited in 2019 for the JTBC variety show “Camping Club,” with the release of a new song associated with the program, this was considered more of a project linked to the show than a true return to full-group activities.

Legacy of a Trailblazing Group

Debuting in 1998, Fin.K.L played a pivotal role in shaping the early K-pop girl group scene, delivering memorable hits such as “Blue Rain,” “To My Boyfriend,” and “Eternal Love.” Their influence on the genre and their dedicated fanbase laid the groundwork for the success of many idol groups that followed. Girl group Fin.K.L is seen in this photo provided by JTBC. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)