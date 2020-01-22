Fashion Rules to Make You Look Like a New York Fashion Icon

It is not that hard to be in trend with all the fashion changes. You do not even have to take some lessons in fashion. If you only look at the streets of New York, you will understand what fashion is. If you do not have the opportunity of going to New York, it is very easy to make search on the internet and find some pictures.

We have made up a shortlist with some basic rules that every fashion lover from New York follows. If you follow this too, you will be one step closer to the fashion icon you want to be.

Put on black when you’ve obtained absolutely nothing to put on

Black is a color that will never go out of fashion. And if you have anything else to wear, wearing black is the best idea. New Yorkers love a whole black outfit. Especially, black leather jackets are the most fashionable item that will for sure always be in trend.

The cost of your clothes does not matter

If you want to look good, it is not very important to buy only the most expensive items. New York ladies can easily combine some expensive handbag or shoes with some not so expensive top, bought from the nearest clothes store. Not the price of the clothes is the most important, but the way you mix all your items together.

A purse is the most effective financial investment.

The handbag is considered to be the most important accessory for the ladies in New York. Once again, we want to assure you that its price is not such a big deal. Even if it is the most expensive Prada handbag or some less-expensive Zara or H&M handbag, it does not matter what is very important, although, is that this handbag represents you and your style.

Sunglasses need to be put on whatever the period

It is not important at all if it is day or night, rainy or sunny, you should certainly wear your glasses. They are made to complete your outfit and make you look fabulous.

Include something intense if something’s doing not have from your look.

Integrate an intense bag, hat, or set of footwear with black attire, as well as it’s essentially assured that everybody will certainly see you– and also remember your design.

Mix up your style

Try combining unusual things, do not be afraid. It is easy to combine a T-shirt with some converse, and the result would be amazing. But it is even more interesting to combine the T-shirt with some high heels. Try this sometime, but try to stay away from provocative or vulgar items.

Vintage clothing is your friend

Vintage clothes are very popular through the New Yorkers. Do not be afraid of buying vintage items, and they will be a great way of achieving the Bohemian and casual style.

Experiment with various dimensions

Mix points of various shapes and sizes, whether it’s over-sized or slim, a lengthy knee-length layer, or a brief one. It’s constantly fantastic to experiment!

When it comes to your make-up as well as hairdo, much less is extra

You should not overdo your hair and especially your makeup. A natural look is a way to success. Only a bright lipstick and nothing else is more than sufficient. Or a ponytail or some simple curls are amazing.

Self-confidence in on your own, as well as your design, is essential

Something you should totally learn from New Yorkers is to be very confident. Either if you are or not a fashion lover, confidence is an important thing in everybody’s life. It does not matter what you are wearing if you lack confidence; nothing will look good.