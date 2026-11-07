Farewell Cybertruck: A Misguided Fantasy for the Futile

In early 2024, a matte black Tesla Cybertruck with a cheeky “To the Moon” decal began making its rounds in Brooklyn, catching my eye as the first of its kind I had seen. This strange and futuristic vehicle, which became a common sight in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bedford-Stuyvesant, and Crown Heights, symbolized a novelty in my New York bubble—a testament to someone’s willingness to invest in the polarizing electric truck.

Despite that initial intrigue, the reality soon revealed a disconnect between expectation and reality. By the time production was announced to wind down in late October 2026, Tesla had only sold about 70,000 Cybertrucks since their debut in November 2023. CEO Elon Musk‘s ambitious projections of 250,000 units annually went sorely unmet—one of the many inflated forecasts that overshadow Musk’s career as a technology entrepreneur. The Cybertruck, while symbolizing the ethos of a volatile period in American history, failed to resonate with consumers at the scale Musk envisioned.

Symbol of a Fractured Era

The Cybertruck encapsulated both the allure and absurdity of America’s fixation on wealth and fast success. Positioned as a futuristic war machine, manufactured in the aptly named Gigafactory in Texas, its design was a reflection of Musk’s personal vision. Here was a vehicle outfitted with bullet-proof panels and doors, conceived in an age marred by fear—fear of climate change, crime, and economic instability. The Cybertruck’s design mirrored the fantasies of a generation immersed in comic book cultures, yet remained deeply entrenched in themes of insecurity relating to America’s gun culture.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just a quirky image; the Cybertruck also had serious reliability issues. Critics quickly pointed out its technical defects, such as electric systems fraught with software glitches, and even complete shutdowns when exposed to rain. In 2025, Tesla recalled 46,000 units due to faulty side panels prone to falling off in cold conditions, revealing troubling production quality problems. Through a steady stream of online videos, automotive enthusiasts showcased these issues, demonstrating that the Cybertruck’s advanced features were often undermined by subpar craftsmanship.

The Political Machine Behind the Hype

As the Cybertruck’s launch coincided with Musk’s more brazen political maneuvers—such as pouring nearly $300 million into Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign—The vehicle’s association with right-wing ideology grew. Musk’s public declarations often leaned toward inflammatory takes on pressing social issues, further polarizing public perception towards the Cybertruck. Whether it was his comments on trans individuals or criticisms about immigration, Musk’s public persona became inextricably tied with the political climate of the time.

Unsurprisingly, this led Cybertruck enthusiasts to modify their vehicles with bumper stickers proclaiming, “I bought this before Elon went crazy” out of fear of public backlash. Meanwhile, others embraced their vehicle’s divisive nature, adorning their Cybertrucks with right-wing decals. Just driving one became a political statement, reinforcing the notion that the Cybertruck was more than just an electric vehicle; it became an emblem of cultural and political polarization.

Retrospective Reflections

Personally, I harbored a predisposition to disdain the Cybertruck. A decade prior, I was embedded in tech journalism serving an audience enamored with Musk’s vision of innovation. Those times now feel distant. Musk’s rise has since revealed a more nihilistic approach to capitalism, where selling dreams often means prioritizing profit over substance. Hyperbolic promises of features, like fully autonomous driving, often came crashing against the wall of reality.