Fandom’s CEO Simplifies Access While Honoring Deep Nerd Culture

Fandom, the widely recognized fan-community-driven media company, has been transforming how fans engage with wikis since its inception in 2004. With over 300 million unique visitors each month, Fandom’s rich and niche content often leads users to believe they are accessing answers on general fan websites rather than the platform itself. However, under new leadership, the company is set on changing this perception and enhancing the user experience for both hardcore and casual fans alike.

Changing the Perception of Fandom

Jay Sullivan, who stepped in as CEO of Fandom in February, acknowledges that many people, including himself, often underestimated the platform. “My experience with Fandom is like many people, where I’d be searching for some piece of information — who wrote the theme song to ‘Slow Horses,’ or something — and I would do a search and I would end up on a Wiki,” Sullivan shared with Variety. He emphasizes a need for greater recognition of Fandom’s integral role in fan engagement.

Sullivan’s observations extend beyond his own experiences. He noted a similar trend with one of his daughter’s friends, who used a Fandom wiki while gaming without even realizing the source of her information. This highlighted for Sullivan that Fandom is a “hidden gem,” rich in depth yet largely unrecognized among general consumers.

Bridging the Gap for Casual Users

One of Sullivan’s primary objectives is to attract more casual audiences to the Fandom platform. “We have to have a certain amount of humility realizing that we provide a platform and it’s really the passion and joy that the wiki editors bring that create the experience,” he admitted. This reflects a keen awareness of preserving the in-depth content cherished by the community while also modernizing the user experience to appeal to newcomers.

Sullivan envisions a simpler interface that welcomes users—whether they are avid fans or casual browsers—into the world of Fandom. “Let’s keep the amazing community. Let’s keep the depth of nerddom and the joy and the love,” he says, “but let’s add a consumer experience layer that’s more welcoming to new people.”

A Mobile-Forward Strategy

As Fandom adapts to a rapidly changing digital landscape, Sullivan aims for a mobile-first approach that integrates content across its various media brands, including GameSpot and Metacritic. “The main thing is moving from kind of an IAC-like portfolio of properties to an experience that takes advantage of the right one at the right time,” he explained. This insight into user behavior will help unify content, allowing fans to find all relevant editorial material in one accessible location, rather than navigating through disparate silos.

A Commitment to Data and Insights

Fandom has become a valuable resource for Hollywood studios, video game companies, and book publishers, which seek data on audience preferences and engagement. Sullivan highlighted the necessity for real-time behavioral insights that go beyond traditional metrics, stating, “When I talk to all the studios about the insights that they want to have, they want to know much more real-time.”

Fandom’s future strategy involves hiring talent that can leverage data to better serve fans and business partners alike. Sullivan recognizes a shift in how studios conduct audience research, emphasizing the need for an interface that integrates Fandom’s extensive data capabilities with actionable insights.

Thoughtful Integration of AI

While exploring ways to incorporate AI into its offerings, Fandom remains cautious about maintaining the human element at its core. Sullivan observed a growing skepticism among younger audiences about AI’s role in creative processes, emphasizing, “those humans, not bots, those humans have created all of this joy and lore.” This approach ensures that Fandom remains a community-driven platform where authenticity perseveres.