Exposing Hollywood's Deceptive Celebrity Podcast Scheme

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, even seasoned stars like Seth Rudetsky are falling prey to increasingly sophisticated scams. After receiving an invitation to appear on Nikki Glaser’s podcast, Rudetsky, a Broadway performer and SiriusXM host, was quickly charmed by the professionalism of the offer—including a lucrative payment of $4,000 to $5,000. As a fan of Glaser, he eagerly accepted, believing the detailed invitation was proof of authentic interest in his work.

The Allure of Personalized Invitations

The email detailing his Broadway cruise and collaboration with Sara Bareilles bolstered Rudetsky’s belief that the invitation was genuine. “All these specific things about my career,” he recalls, “I’m like, oh my God, they totally know my work.” However, this notion would soon unravel.

The Rise of Celebrity Impersonation Scams

What Rudetsky didn’t realize was that he had become a target in a scheme where fraudsters impersonate renowned podcasters and their representatives. By crafting personalized, flattering invitations—often generated by AI technology—these scammers lure unsuspecting guests into situations that can lead to significant data breaches, financial losses, or compromised social media accounts.

Rudetsky wasn’t alone in this experience. Fellow entertainer Bruce Vilanch fell victim to a similar impersonation when he received an email he believed to be from Terry Gross of Fresh Air. The messages were so convincing that Vilanch thought, “Well, this must really be Terry.” The emails demonstrated an understanding of his work that felt credible.

Red Flags Ignored

For both Rudetsky and Vilanch, the invitations bore indicators of fraudulent activity, which they dismissed at the moment. Vilanch noted, “I knew Fresh Air was an NPR production with an entire organization behind it,” yet he rationalized that Gross might simply have taken a maverick approach. The trap was set further when ‘Gross’ requested money, citing funding cuts to NPR—which turned out to be nonsense.

As for Rudetsky, after accepting the podcast opportunity, he was directed to attend a Zoom meeting for technical setups with Glaser’s “manager,” whose off-camera presence and peculiar email address raised some suspicion. “Each compounding oddity was just plausible enough to ignore,” he admitted.

Realization and Aftermath

The true nature of the scams was only revealed to both entertainers after engaging in further conversations with their supposed hosts. Vilanch, after being informed about the impersonation by the real NPR station, quickly realized he had been deceived. “I sent a paltry sum that I sent,” he said with a mix of disbelief and embarrassment.

Rudetsky’s experience took a sharp turn when he attempted to log into Facebook only to find himself locked out. After some reflection and research, he understood he had fallen victim to a scheme crafted with disturbing finesse. “Oh my God, oh my God,” he recalled thinking as the pieces fell into place.

Continued Threats and Awareness

Both Rudetsky and Vilanch were left contemplating how even savvy individuals could be duped in such elaborate scams. They attributed much of this vulnerability to the impressive specificity involved in the approaches they received. “They went above and beyond what they had to do to nail me,” Vilanch stated, while Rudetsky mused, “I don’t think about AI.” This personalization made fraudulent invitations seem credible.

Despite regaining control over his social media, Rudetsky continues to receive fraudulent offers—some even from identities he genuinely knows, like Amy Poehler. To verify, he reached out to Poehler directly, only to confirm that the invitation was a hoax. Nowadays, he sometimes engages with these scammers, finding a mix of humor and exasperation in the absurdity of the situation.