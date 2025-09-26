Experience FKA Twigs’ Hypnotic ‘Eusexua Afterglow’ in New Release

FKA Twigs, known for her avant-garde artistry, is captivating audiences yet again with her latest project, “Eusexua Afterglow.” This hypnotic new song and accompanying video tease her forthcoming album, inviting listeners into an enchanting sonic and visual journey. With “Eusexua Afterglow,” Twigs offers an immersive experience that promises to be as intriguing and multifaceted as her previous work.

The Allure of ‘Eusexua Afterglow’

On Thursday, FKA Twigs released her track “Cheap Hotel,” setting the stage for her anticipated album “Eusexua Afterglow.” Initially planned as an extension of her album “Eusexua,” this new work emerges as a standalone project, capturing the “euphoria of movement” that lingers beyond the dance floor. Scheduled for release on November 14, the album delves into the raw and hungry essence of its predecessor.

Twigs reflected on the project in a recent Instagram post, describing “Eusexua Afterglow” as a journey beyond the rave. “AFTERGLOW, a visceral waterfall, as you leave the rave in search of your next wonder, give her your consent to kiss, splash and caress your naked skin,” she expressed, highlighting the album’s powerful theme.

A Cinematic Experience

The announcement of “Eusexua Afterglow” comes alongside the hypnotic track “Cheap Hotel,” with a vivid music video directed by Jordan Hemingway. The video paints a story of intrigue and surprise, as Twigs and a friend book a hotel room using a stranger’s credit card. The narrative takes unexpected turns, culminating in a surreal moment that captures the essence of Twigs’ enigmatic style.

The scenes are rich with visual artistry, allowing Twigs to engage viewers in a provocative dance of tension and release, as the owner of the stolen credit card encounters an unforeseen surprise.

Building on Success

“Eusexua Afterglow” follows the successful tour that kicked off in Paris and spanned several festivals, celebrating the rich soundscape of “Eusexua.” The track was praised by critics for its innovative blend of techno, house, and industrial elements. Rolling Stone highlighted the album’s focus on freedom and impulse, noting its transformative power and Twigs’ ability to reinvent herself artistically.

As FKA Twigs continues to push boundaries with “Eusexua Afterglow,” fans and critics alike eagerly await the album’s full release, promising yet another captivating chapter in her artistic evolution.