Exclusive Elvis Presley Concert Moments Captured in New ‘EPiC’ Trailer

In an exciting development for Elvis Presley fans, the trailer for “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,” directed by Baz Luhrmann, has just been unveiled. This film promises to deliver a unique experience by showcasing rare footage from Presley’s legendary Las Vegas residency during the 1970s. With a blend of 16mm film from “Elvis on Tour” and exclusive 8mm recordings from the Graceland archive, this release offers an unparalleled glimpse into the King of Rock and Roll’s captivating performances.

The newly released trailer begins with a nostalgic scene of Elvis Presley, exuding his signature charisma as he twirls his ring and taps his foot backstage. The accompanying title card sets the stage by highlighting the singer’s historic return to performing in 1969, followed by years of speculation about lost footage. Thanks to the research conducted during the making of Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis,” this material has finally been uncovered.

Presley’s own voice resonates in the trailer, offering a poignant reminder: “There’s been a lot written and a lot said, but never from my side of the story.” This sentiment is woven through a series of compelling clips, giving audiences a fresh perspective on his life and career.

Baz Luhrmann, who directed the biopic “Elvis” starring Austin Butler, discovered this treasure trove of footage while delving into archives for his film. “Elvis’s fans have long heard of missing reels and unseen concert footage,” Luhrmann shared with Deadline. His deep dive into studio vaults in Kansas revealed an astounding collection of film negatives, including unused material from “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is,” documenting his 1970 Summer Festival in Las Vegas with impressive 35mm shots, as well as road concert footage from “Elvis on Tour.”

Luhrmann emphasized that this project is neither a conventional documentary nor a standard concert film. Instead, it delivers a fresh addition to the Elvis narrative, capturing the essence of the King’s electrifying performances and enigmatic persona.

“EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set to enchant audiences in IMAX on February 20, with a broader theatrical release on February 27. This film offers a rare opportunity to experience Elvis Presley’s enduring impact through never-before-seen moments of a musical legend.