Erin Westerman Takes the Helm as Lionsgate President

Erin Westerman has taken on the role of President at the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, a position that places her at the helm of the company’s theatrical film production. Her new role will have her manage everything from the initial development to the completion of Lionsgate’s diverse film lineup. Reporting directly to Adam Fogelson, the Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Westerman is poised to significantly influence the studio’s future.

Leadership and Vision

Erin Westerman’s appointment as President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group is a testament to her remarkable contributions and leadership skills. Adam Fogelson expressed his admiration, noting, “Erin’s profound impact on our studio cannot be overstated. She has earned the respect of her peers and talent through hard work, incredible story sense, and great choices, whether related to cast or the direction of some of our most important IP.”

Fogelson went on to highlight Westerman’s intelligence and passion for cinema, attributes that have made Lionsgate an attractive destination for filmmakers aiming to produce their most creative work. Her leadership is expected to drive the studio’s exciting lineup, fostering continued success.

Current Projects Under Westerman’s Leadership

Westerman is currently overseeing a range of high-profile projects, including Francis Lawrence’s “The Long Walk,” based on Stephen King’s novel, and the next installment in the “Now You See Me” franchise, directed by Ruben Fleischer. Her portfolio also includes Paul Feig’s thriller “The Housemaid,” the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” produced by Graham King, and Marc Webb’s “Day Drinker.” Additionally, Lionsgate is expanding its presence in the faith-based market with “I Can Only Imagine 2” from Kingdom Story Company.

Exciting Projects in Development

Under Erin Westerman’s direction, Lionsgate is also developing several intriguing projects. These include adaptations of “American Psycho” and “Monopoly,” as well as “Naruto.” There’s also a reimagining of “Blair Witch Project” in partnership with Blumhouse, along with new expansions in the John Wick universe that feature an animated prequel, an action spinoff, and “John Wick: Chapter Five.”

A Storied Career Path

Before her promotion at Lionsgate, Westerman played a key role in the success of the third and fourth “John Wick” films, as well as projects like “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” “Knives Out,” and “Bombshell.” Her career began at Walt Disney Studios as a production executive, where she was involved with films like “Cinderella” and “Into the Woods.” Prior to joining Lionsgate in 2017, she served as head of development at Good Universe, producing hits such as “The Disaster Artist” and “Always Be My Maybe.”

With Erin Westerman now at the helm, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group looks set for a dynamic era of creativity and success. Her extensive experience and innovative vision continue to shape the future of cinematic entertainment.