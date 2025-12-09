Eminem’s Unusual Request to Kate Winslet on ‘SNL’

Kate Winslet recently shared an unexpected anecdote from her 2004 appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” where a surprising request from musical guest Eminem left her taken aback. The actress, promoting her film “Finding Neverland” at the time, recounted this curious moment on “The Graham Norton Show,” adding a humorous chapter to her hosting experience. The memorable event has since caught the attention of fans, highlighting the unique interactions behind the scenes of this iconic comedy series.

Winslet’s Memorable “SNL” Experience

During an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” Kate Winslet reflected on her hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live” nearly two decades ago. She was promoting her film “Finding Neverland” and joined by musical guest Eminem. In a conversation that included former SNL writer Seth Meyers, Winslet recalled the tension of stepping onto the SNL stage just after Ashlee Simpson’s infamous lip-syncing debacle. “I’m then on with Eminem,” she mentioned, adding that her promotional commitments with Johnny Depp involved a trip to Chicago to appear on Oprah, leaving her anxious about missing vital rehearsal time.

A Unique Request from Eminem

While the production complexities around her opening monologue were a concern, what truly stood out for Winslet was a quirky interaction with Eminem. “I have to say something else,” she shared with emphasis. “And this is a story I’ve never, never told. Eminem asked me to shave his bottom.” This unusual request left Winslet bewildered, leading to her polite yet firm response: “I’m sorry. I don’t do personal grooming.” The unexpected offer added an unforgettable note to her “Saturday Night Live” adventure.

Looking Back at “SNL”

Winslet hosted “Saturday Night Live” on October 30, 2004, which remains her sole experience hosting the show. Despite enjoying the overall opportunity, she reflected on the anxiety stemming from following the Ashlee Simpson incident. In a 2020 interview, she expressed a desire to return to SNL, despite the intense pressure of her first appearance.

Winslet’s Upcoming Projects

Beyond her reminiscences of “SNL,” Kate Winslet is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial debut, “Goodbye June.” Scheduled for a theater release on December 12 and arriving on Netflix by December 24, the Christmas-themed film features a talented cast including Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Helen Mirren, and Winslet herself. The screenplay was penned by her son, Joe Anders, adding a personal touch to this creative venture.