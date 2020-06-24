Emily Ratajkowski painted herself blonde! She Looks Incredible!

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram to disclose that she’s changed up her hairdo: she’s currently a blonde– thanks to her partnership with hair care business Kérastase.

The model shared a quick video clip of herself flaunting her new ‘do.

” GOLDEN-HAIRED,” she wrote in the inscription, adding a “thanks” to the firm. Per Harper’s Marketplace, she’s a spokesmodel for the brand name.

The firm shared a handful of pictures of Ratajkowski and her new hair by themselves Instagram on Tuesday, calling her their “muse” whose look they are “sooooo stressed with.”

Ratajkowski’s fans also appear to be enjoying the look, as her social media fans required to the comments section of the model’s picture to provide appreciation– consisting of numerous stars.

Bella Thorne was amongst those to reveal their excitement, sharing a trio of fire emojis in the remarks.

Kaia Gerber, that also recently went blonde, left an emoji in the comments even: a smiley face with hearts for eyes.

” Wowwww,” wrote Hailey Baldwin, including the same emoji as Gerber.

Model Carolyn Murphy likewise revealed her assistance with a string of emojis.

While Ratajkowski’s renowned friends favored the appearance, some of her followers were already missing her signature redhead shade.

” Noooooo,” composed one, with much more adding similar remarks. “Please, back being brunette soon,” one more composed.

A third chipped in: “No! Return! Go back!”

On the other side, Ratajkowski got a handful of compliments from followers, such as one that claimed she would undoubtedly look good “Blonde, brunette, bald [or] whatever.”

“She can do both,” noted another.