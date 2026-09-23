David Ellison Considers Elon Musk for Paramount Investment Strategy

As Paramount moves closer to finalizing its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, CEO David Ellison is reportedly considering reaching out to tech billionaire Elon Musk for potential investment. According to a report by Semafor, Musk is among several wealthy individuals that Ellison has in mind to form a syndicate of equity investors into Paramount. Details regarding the specifics of Musk’s potential involvement remain undisclosed.

Pending Merger Details

The anticipated merger deal, valued at an impressive $111 billion, has cleared significant regulatory hurdles, including a settlement with 12 state attorneys general concerning an antitrust lawsuit. Following a scheduled hearing to review a proposed consent decree, the merger is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, pending judicial approval.

Musk’s Potential Role and Background

As the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk’s wealth is estimated at around $950 billion, as reported by Forbes. His involvement could bring not just financial backing but also significant influence given his high-profile status. Notably, Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle and David Ellison’s father, has strong business ties with Musk; he invested $1 billion in Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022 and was an early investor in Tesla.

Financing and Investment Commitments

In a notable move, Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed $46.7 billion in equity financing for Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros. Furthermore, Paramount has secured commitments totaling $24 billion from sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, which are expected to collectively hold a 38.5% stake in the newly formed Paramount-Warner Bros. entity.

Regulatory Commitments and Conditions

The settlement reached with the states outlines critical conditions for the merger. Paramount is prohibited from selling its studios or lots for at least five years and is required to invest an additional $300 million annually in U.S. film production, culminating in $1.5 billion over five years. Furthermore, the newly merged company must release at least 30 films for theatrical distribution within the first two years and a minimum of 32 films during years three to five.

Oversight of Editorial Independence

Adding a layer of oversight, the merged company will also be monitored by a “news editorial independence board.” This board is tasked with developing guiding editorial and journalism principles for prominent news outlets, including CNN and CBS News.