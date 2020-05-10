Ellen DeGeneres isn’t as good as she desires you to think, insiders confess

“The stories are all true!” claimed a previous “Ellen DeGeneres Show” staffer of current records that the wealthiest comic on the planet is likewise, supposedly, among the rudest.

“Is she always nice? No,” claimed the previous staffer. “It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light, and she gets away with it.”

Lately, DeGeneres, 62, that notoriously informs customers to “be kind” at the end of her program hasn’t been escaping it.

Over the previous couple of weeks, DeGeneres has been slammed for contrasting the coronavirus lockdown to “being in jail” also as she blogposts Instagram video clips of herself in her $27 million Balinese-design estate near Santa Barbara, Calif. She was likewise implicated, in a record dripped to Variety, of reducing her talk program’s union program staff for consultants. (A representative for Warner Bros. Television, which disperses Ellen’s program, informed Variety that the modification was removed with union associates and no staff participant shed a work.)

Then there’s the Twitter string branding her “one of the meanest people alive” for supposedly grumbling concerning a waitress’ nail gloss and buying that servants do not make eye call with her.

And recently, a previous guard that worked as a bodyguard to DeGeneres and her family members when the comic was holding the 2014 Academy Awards informed Fox News that she was hostile.

“Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn’t even say ‘hello,’ or ‘thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,’” Tom Majercak claimed. “It was very cold, and it was very sly, and it was kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle.”

Podcaster Kevin T. Porter that began the Twitter string informed The Post that the celebrity’s not-really-that-nice mindset was an “open secret” in Hollywood and that he had listened to countless tales from good friends of his that collaborated with her.

“There’s always been this whisper network about her notorious behavior,” he claimed.

More than 2,250 individuals published in the string. (Porter confesses there is no other way of vetting the tales.)

Chris Farah, 35, a starlet and comic, was just one of the posters. She claimed she was a waitress at a vegan dining establishment in LA in March 2014 when DeGeneres and her spouse, Portia de Rossi, came in for breakfast. Farah claimed DeGeneres was not specifically pleasant yet didn’t grumble concerning anything to her.

A week later on, Farah’s supervisor drew her apart.

“He asked me if I’d served Ellen,” Farah informed the Post. “I was excited for a minute. I thought maybe she wanted to use me in her show. Then he told me that Ellen had written to the owner complaining that I had chipped nail polish. I couldn’t believe it. She’s so busy and rich. Why would she f–k with me?”

“Something happens when people become stars and get into that economic stratosphere,” states Shelley Ross, that was the exec manufacturer at “Good Morning America” in 1997 when Diane Sawyer did a critical meeting with DeGeneres after the comic ran the risk of whatever ahead out as gay — and saw her comedy “Ellen” be terminated a year later on, therefore.

DeGeneres informed Sawyer she had constantly seemed like an outsider and underdog. Today, nevertheless, she’s the utmost expert: worth $330 million and consort power gamers from the Obamas to Bill Gates to the Kardashians.

A previous associate manufacturer remembered remaining in Ellen’s workplace numerous years ago when the celebrity shed her glasses and couldn’t review a message on her Apple iPhone.

“She stopped everything and made a call,” the manufacturer claimed. “Next point we understand, we essentially listen to [Apple CEO] Steve Jobs get and state ‘Hi, Ellen’ … Ellen informed him the apple iPhone must have a larger font style. That’s her. It’s not that she’s some satanic force. She simply resides in an unbelievably fortunate bubble and runs out touch with real life.”

Ross that claimed she such as Ellen when she satisfied her contrasted DeGeneres’ mega-stardom to that of Oprah Winfrey.

“It hasn’t been handed to them,” she claimed. “They’ve had everything possible thrown at them. Just think of everyone who laughed at them and said you’re too fat, you’re too black, you’re too gay — but they went ahead anyway. There has to be some underlying damage in there that never gets smoothed out.”

“Ellen” exec manufacturer Mary Connelly that has been with the program because its creation, claimed she has never seen DeGeneres show queen actions.

“None of what’s being said speaks to the Ellen I know,” Connelly claimed.

“Do the producers, and she sometimes has to make unpopular decisions? Yes. Ellen is not afraid to tell you when she doesn’t like something. She’s had tough conversations with me. That’s a function of everyday life. But the person I know is someone who comes in every day and wants to put on a fun show in a fun environment and help people.”

More than a single person that has collaborated with DeGeneres claimed that talking everybody to “be kind” has backfired on her — because no one is that wonderful at all times.

“One of the things I liked about her was that behind the scenes, she had a darker sense of humor,” claimed Steven Mazan, a previous personnel author for the program.