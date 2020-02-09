Vegan Diet for Weight Loss: Meal Plan

Surely you have heard from other people that the vegan diet helps you to lose weight in a much faster way than other diets, and this seems to be true. It appears that the vegan diet is very healthy, and your meals don`t need to be very poor.

For a start, you should know what foods and dishes you have to eliminate from your meal plan, and this includes meat, eggs, milk, and all milk-based foods. Added oils are also excluded, such as margarine, salad dressings, and oils, which are used for cooking and all foods that are fried, such as french fries and especially donuts!

If you want to have a clearer idea, here is how your vegan diet weight loss meal plan should look like and what options you have:

Breakfast

This should not be very different from your regular one, and you don`t have to make any exceptions.

Here are your options:

Cereals: oatmeal, wheat, rice, corn, grits, and so on. You should not forget that you can`t add milk to them!

Whole grain toast and if you want you can add jam to it

Fruits and veggies that you can eat raw

Lunch

This vegan diet meal plan maybe even delicious than the one that you usually have.

Options you can choose from:

Veggie salads with lemon juice or fat free-dressing and if you want you can also add tofu to it

Grain salads

Legume salads, such as lentil, black bean and so on

Soups, mostly legume-based soups

Sandwiches or wraps filled with all sorts of mixtures of vegetables. If you still want to get the taste similar to the meat taste, you can choose fat-free meat alternatives or soy.

Dinner

At this meal of the day should combine vegetables and grains.

Regarding the grains, you can choose from the following:

Pasta

Brown rice



We can also fit into this category the whole-grain bread, and you should avoid food that has in their composition oil, eggs, or milk.

Vegetables and legumes you can choose from are:

Green vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach, and kale

Carrots

Corn

Beans (black beans, kidney beans, and so on).

Even if these are meals that you don`t have to skip, we must not forget about the snacks and the deserts!

As desert for your vegan diet meal plan, you can choose from:

Fruits and if you like you can bake some of them, such as apples

Fat-free chocolate

Lactose-free ice cream, and so on.

As for snacks for your vegan diet meal plan, you have the following options:

Bagels with jam or with all sorts of fillings that don`t contain milk or traces of milk

Tarts made from fruits but without adding ingredients that contain milk.

Toast with jam and most other similar snacks.

A vegan diet weight loss meal plan seems to bring numerous advantages, the reason being the fact that it brings you a much higher intake of protein and fiber that help your body.

Not only you lose weight, but you also will eat much healthier following a vegan diet weight loss meal plan!