Ellen DeGeneres and Spouse Portia’s Manor Burglarized with Pricy Jewelry and Watches Taken

Ellen DeGeneres and spouse Portia de Rossi’s Los Angeles manor has been burglarized.

The talk program host, 62, had costly jewelry and watches taken from her in a criminal activity that cops think happened “due to the victim’s celebrity status.”

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office thinks Ellen and Portia were “targeted” on July 4, as police officers have introduced a considerable examination.

There is no word on the worth of the taken things drawn from the house, and it’s not yet understood if both – who have been wed since 2008 – went to the house at the time of the break-in.

According to TMZ, police officers have since suggested citizens of Montecito against uploading on social media that they’re going to vacation, which they state draws in burglars.

There have been a variety of celeb house burglaries in current months, with authorities currently looking for out if this break-in remained in any kind of means linked to those.

MirrorOnline has called Ellen and Portia’s representatives for remark.

Ellen and Portia bought the 8,188-square-foot Balinese-design house in very early 2019 for an eye-watering $27 million.

Ellen has been presenting her self-titled talk program from the convenience of her living-room amidst the pandemic.

Other superstars that reside in Montecito consist of Ashton Kutcher and spouse Mila Kunis, along with Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah is Ellen’s next-door neighbor and has a 42-acre estate referred to as the Promised Land.

The two have sometimes discussed being each other’s neighbor.

Speaking on The Ellen Show, Ellen informed Oprah: “I always talk about this, that we’re neighbors up in Santa Barbara. But now we’re neighbors – now we’re so close that we have a fence line. I’m going to cut a hole in your fence.”

Oprah, after that, claimed: “I’m literally over the fence line. I live over the fence from Ellen. Can you believe it?”

Mila Kunis has likewise been open concerning just how close she lives to Ellen throughout a previous interview on her program.

She discussed: “Ellen and I are neighbors, and I’ll allow you know a little critical… She’s a bit little bit nosy.

“She’s that girl that knows every little thing that’s taking place in the neighborhood. But right here’s what she does not know, occasionally I peek over her fencing.”

Ellen has remained in warm water in current months after a variety of previous workers implicated her of producing an aggressive atmosphere from behind cameras.

The backlash has been growing out of control after claims that Ellen was “mean” and “rude” to her previous coworkers and visitors on the program – something her camp has refuted.

And in current weeks, her previous and existing workers asserted to BuzzFeed News that they experienced racism when the video cameras quit rolling.

One staff member claimed the “‘be kind’ bull***t” was “all for the show.”

Others affirmed that they were discharged for taking clinical leave or grief days to go to household funeral services – with one female also stating she dealt with racist remarks and activities from highers…

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gotten on TV for 20 years, since 2003.