Edinburgh Film Festival Announces 2027 Dates with Excitement

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has officially announced that its 80th edition will take place from August 12 to 18, 2027. This milestone event promises to celebrate the festival’s rich legacy while continuing the momentum of its recent revitalization, initiated in 2024 under the stewardship of CEO and festival director Paul Ridd, alongside festival producer Emma Boa.

Honoring Eight Decades of Creativity

In alignment with this anniversary, EIFF will join forces with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Edinburgh International Festival, both of which are also commemorating their own 80 years of cultural contributions in the Scottish capital. The festival aims to bring together audiences and celebrate the creative arts through an array of films and events.

Building on Success

The previous edition of the festival in 2026 boasted a lineup comprising 60% world premieres and experienced a remarkable 35% increase in admissions compared to 2025. Highlights included a sold-out anniversary screening of “Trainspotting” at Leith Theatre, featuring live commentary from cast members Ewan McGregor and Ewan Bremner, and a club night DJ’d by author Irvine Welsh and Darren Emerson. Additionally, the inaugural U.K. Film Conference, which hosted a keynote speech from BFI CEO Ben Roberts, further enriched the program.

A Vision for the Future

Reflecting on the upcoming anniversary, Ridd expressed excitement, stating, “We are beyond excited to celebrate our fourth edition as the revamped and revitalised festival in August next year, as well as 80 years of EIFF. This is a major milestone in the story of our historic Festival, and we intend to do this anniversary justice with an exciting range of films, events, and unforgettable moments in our beautiful city.”

Ridd emphasized that the focus on world premieres and competitions would remain paramount, as EIFF strives to introduce fresh and captivating films to audiences, industry professionals, and the press. He stated, “We are committed to engaging with the next generation of talent as well as established voices, providing a curated and commercial platform for work to be celebrated and found.”