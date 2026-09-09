Duncan Kenworthy Honored with BAFTA Fellowship for Iconic Films

Renowned British producer Duncan Kenworthy, celebrated for his long-standing collaboration with the esteemed Richard Curtis, is poised to receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship, the highest honor bestowed by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. This accolade highlights Kenworthy’s significant contributions to the film industry, particularly in shaping modern British cinema.

A Career in Film and Television

With a career spanning over five decades, Kenworthy has played an instrumental role in defining the landscape of British romantic comedies, producing iconic films such as “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994), “Notting Hill” (1999), and “Love Actually” (2003). His creative synergy with Curtis has not only enriched British storytelling but has also resonated with audiences around the globe.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Kenworthy boasts a record of multiple BAFTA Awards and co-founded DNA Films with Andrew Macdonald, one of the UK’s foremost independent production companies. Under their banner, they produced landmark films including “Trainspotting” (1996), “28 Days Later” (2002), “The Last King of Scotland” (2006), and the upcoming “Civil War” (2024). His foray into television is equally impressive, encompassing classic shows like “Sesame Street” (1969), “Fraggle Rock” (1983), and the Emmy-winning “Gulliver’s Travels” (1996), produced in collaboration with Jim Henson and The Jim Henson Company.

Commitment to the Industry

Kenworthy’s dedication to the film community extends beyond production. He has been an active participant at BAFTA since 1996, serving as chair from 2004 to 2006 and later taking on the role of vice president from 2009 to 2015. His commitment to fostering emerging talent is showcased through the Toledo Scholarship, a program established by his production company, Toledo Productions. This initiative provides financial assistance to talented U.K. students from underrepresented backgrounds, aiming to bridge gaps in representation within the industry.

A Personal Reflection

Upon receiving the news of the Fellowship, Kenworthy expressed his gratitude: “I’m delighted and honoured to be the recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend my life doing something I love, alongside so many talented and inspiring people. Having been closely involved with BAFTA for more than 30 of those years, to be recognised in this way is very special indeed.”

Past Recipients of the BAFTA Fellowship