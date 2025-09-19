Dua Lipa Electrifies with Blondie’s ‘One Way or Another’ Cover

Dua Lipa thrilled fans with an electrifying performance by covering Blondie’s iconic “One Way or Another” during her Radical Optimism tour. This special rendition at Madison Square Garden paid tribute to yet another classic from New York, invigorating the audience with her dynamic stage presence and powerful vocals. Fans were captivated as she masterfully intertwined her unique style with the legendary spirit of Blondie’s 1978 hit.

A Night to Remember

Dua Lipa’s cover of “One Way or Another” was a standout moment on her Radical Optimism tour. Before launching into the song, she shared her admiration for New York’s rich musical heritage. “Here in New York, I’m actually spoiled with the choice,” she revealed to an eager crowd, announcing her intent to honor a timeless New York staple. The audience erupted in cheers the moment the iconic guitar riffs began, joining Lipa in a spirited sing-along.

Concertgoers were visibly thrilled, many capturing the unforgettable performance on their phones. A video posted by an attendee showcases the energy between Lipa and her band, all dressed in black, delivering a powerful rendition that concluded with an enthusiastic 20-second ovation.

A Tour of Diverse Tributes

Dua Lipa’s versatility as an artist shines through her eclectic choice of covers. Besides Blondie’s “One Way or Another,” she has treated fans to performances of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell,” and Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Her ability to cross genres and even languages is evident as she performed Alizée’s “Moi… Lolita” in Paris and a Spanish version of Enrique Iglesias’ “Héroe” in Madrid. Each performance showcases her wide-ranging musical talent and deep appreciation for global music.

Tour Highlights and Future Stops

Since its kickoff last November, the Radical Optimism tour has captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing Dua Lipa’s immersive stagecraft and vibrant personality. After delighting New Yorkers, the tour continues with stops in Miami and Seattle, eventually heading to South America. Fans in Mexico can look forward to seeing her final show there on December 5. With each city, she leaves a trail of memorable performances, solidifying her status as one of today’s most compelling live acts.

Dua Lipa’s version of “One Way or Another” not only pays homage to Blondie’s iconic legacy but also cements her own as she continues to captivate audiences across the globe.