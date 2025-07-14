Drake Brings Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Rema to Wireless Festival

The Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park, London, turned into a musical extravaganza as Drake headlined the event, bringing an impressive lineup of surprise guests. The star-studded weekend featured performances from Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Rema, and more, captivating fans with unexpected collaborations and dynamic shows.

A Night of R&B with Lauryn Hill

Drake kicked off the festival with an R&B-themed opening night. “This is the first time in my life that I’ve done three different shows on three different days,” Drake informed the audience, according to Billboard. “You came to a very special night. It’s night one. It’s a celebration of all things R&B. All things melodies. All classics.” The evening saw a standout performance from Lauryn Hill, who transitioned her iconic “Ex-Factor” into Drake’s “Nice for What,” a moment that thrilled fans. The night also welcomed appearances by Bryson Tiller, Givēon, and PartyNextDoor, enriching the experience with smooth melodies.

Saturday’s High-Energy Rap Showcase

The mood shifted on Saturday as Drake turned up the energy with a rap-centric lineup. “London, tonight is different,” he announced. “All that sweetheart, singing… that is over tonight. This is for my motherf***ing dogs. I see my dogs came out tonight.” The list of surprise guests included rappers Skepta, Latto, Sexyy Redd, and 21 Savage. Together with 21 Savage, Drake delivered electrifying performances of “Knife Talk” and “Rich Flex” from their 2022 album, Her Loss.

The night also resonated with the ongoing rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, leading to chants of “F*** Kendrick” from the crowd. In response, Drake asked for a shot and remarked, “I’ll drink to that.” The surprise highlight of the night was Vanessa Carlton’s appearance, delivering her classic hit “A Thousand Miles.”

Final Day Surprises Featuring Rema

Sunday’s schedule was cut short to 40 minutes due to curfew restrictions, as reported by the BBC, but Drake still managed to keep the surprises coming. He teased new music with British rapper Central Cee and thrilled the audience with guest performances from Rema and Vybz Kartel.

Nigerian artist Rema, one of the standout surprise guests, received an enthusiastic reception from the crowd. Drake’s performance, combined with intriguing collaborations, left a lasting impression and underscored the caliber of his headlining act at the Wireless Festival.