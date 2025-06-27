Dove Cameron Serenades Her Risky Italian Romance in ‘Romeo’

Dove Cameron’s latest musical venture, “Romeo,” captures the imagination with its blend of mythic romance and dark allure. The pop star delves into a love story that feels both destined and enigmatic, offering fans a rich, cinematic experience. The song, released alongside a visually captivating video, follows her recent single “French Girls” and her standout performance as the opening act for Dua Lipa.

“Romeo” is described by Cameron as an exploration of a “mythic” love—one that is “fated, all-consuming and a little dangerous and disarming.” She shared in a press statement that the track and its visuals were crafted to transport audiences into a realm that feels both bizarre and timeless. The intent was to evoke a sense of being purposefully adrift in another world.

Dove Cameron explains that despite its romantic core, “Romeo” is enveloped in the “dark undulating production” characteristic of her evolving musical style. “I’ve come to love [this new era] so much,” she remarked enthusiastically. “I’m excited for everyone to hear it.”

The video, directed by Curry Tian, showcases Cameron in a series of sultry settings within a mysterious, opulent home. As she serenades her ‘dangerous’ Italian lover from a dimly lit bedroom, the scene shifts to her navigating an otherworldly environment. A dramatic moment unfolds as she encounters a lifeless figure ensconced in a glass chamber, which eventually awakens to become her “Romeo.”

The song’s catchy chorus features lines like, “Give u that love you’d kill yourself for/I bleed red so Valentino.” Cameron playfully hints at her Italian connection with, “No I don’t speak Italiano/But I like the way you put it down slow.” These evocative lyrics infuse the track with a touch of whimsical romance.

“Romeo” and its predecessors, “French Girls” and “Too Much” from February, are paving the way for what Cameron describes as an “exciting new chapter of music.” This trio of singles signals her ongoing transformation as an artist, as she continues to captivate with her innovative sound and storytelling.