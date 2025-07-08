Dolly Parton’s Heartfelt Tribute to Ozzy at His Final Concert

The world of rock and country music collided in a heartfelt tribute as Dolly Parton sent a warm message to Ozzy Osbourne, marking a memorable moment at the metal icon’s final show. This emotional farewell took place during Black Sabbath’s “Back to the Beginning” tour at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Parton’s message, both touching and optimistic, was broadcast to fans in attendance, leaving a lasting impression of camaraderie between two musical legends.

Dolly Parton’s Heartfelt Message

Known for her characteristic warmth, Dolly Parton addressed Ozzy Osbourne with sincerity and affection. Her message, which played on large screens between sets, resonated deeply with the audience. Parton remarked, “I know you’re at home and what a wonderful place to be, right? Now, are we supposed to be saying farewell to you? Well, I don’t think that’s going to happen.” Her optimistic outlook brought comfort, suggesting that this was not goodbye forever. “How about we just say good luck, God bless you, and we will see you somewhere down the road,” she added, maintaining hope for future appearances.

Joining Forces in Music

Dolly Parton is no stranger to the world of rock. Last month, she featured on Mötley Crüe’s reimagined “Home Sweet Home,” showing her versatility in the upcoming singles collection “From the Beginning,” set for release in September. Her ability to seamlessly blend genres highlights her enduring influence and ability to cross musical boundaries, much like the synergy seen during the metal icon’s final show.

A Remarkable Farewell Concert

“Back to the Beginning” was more than just a concert; it was a charitable event that reunited the original Black Sabbath lineup. Ozzy Osbourne, alongside Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, delivered an unforgettable performance. Tony Iommi admitted to having reservations about the farewell idea. “I’m the one that said, ‘I don’t know if we should do it,’ because we did a farewell tour and I didn’t want to get into that thing like all the other bands are doing,” he told The Guardian. Yet, the purpose of the event convinced him otherwise.

Challenges and Resilience

Leading up to his final show, Ozzy Osbourne faced significant health challenges. He candidly shared his struggles, stating, “You wake up the next morning and find that something else has gone wrong.” His wife, Sharon Osbourne, played a pivotal role in motivating him to overcome his hardships. Her inspiration provided him with the drive needed to continue, demonstrating the power of unwavering support in the face of adversity.

Dolly Parton’s recent album, “Rockstar,” showcases her collaborative spirit, featuring partnerships with iconic artists such as Rob Halford, Steven Tyler, and former Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Her message to Ozzy, coupled with her ongoing musical endeavors, exemplifies the interwoven connections within the music industry that defy genres and create lasting bonds.