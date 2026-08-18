Diego Luna Challenges Perceptions of Migrants in ‘Ashes’

Mexican actor, director, and producer Diego Luna took a moment amid a masterclass and an outdoor screening of his latest film, “Ashes,” to share his thoughts at the Variety Lounge, presented by the Sarajevo Film Festival and BH Telecom. This marked his inaugural visit to the Bosnian capital.

A Unique Perspective on Cinema

Luna, who gained prominence in Alfonso Cuaron’s “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and has collaborated with renowned directors such as Steven Spielberg, Harmony Korine, and Gus Van Sant, views film festivals like Sarajevo as vital spaces. He expressed, “I see cinema through the perspective of people that have a different context than mine.”

Connecting with Global Audiences

During his visit, Luna noted the parallels between Bosnian and Mexican audiences, particularly as local fans turned out in full force for his role in “Andor,” the Disney+ “Star Wars” series. Attendees showcased their enthusiasm with character-themed outfits, bridging cultural divides through shared fandom.

Fatherhood and Storytelling

The 2023 recipient of the honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award, Luna attributes his growth as a director to fatherhood. He reflected, “As an actor, you’re always there for someone else’s point of view, but when I became a father, I started wanting to reflect on that journey (…) and on my own experience as a son.” His personal evolution has inspired him to tell more authentic stories that resonate with his experiences.

Ashes: A Story of Migration

“Ashes,” which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, is adapted from Brenda Navarro’s novel. The film follows a young Mexican woman named Anna Diaz as she begins a new chapter in Spain, eight years after her mother fled Mexico for Madrid. Luna emphasized the importance of acknowledging not just the journeys of migrants but also what they leave behind, stating, “When we talk about migrants, we’re not thinking about what they left behind.”

Shedding Light on Immigrant Experiences