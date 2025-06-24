Diego Luna Criticizes Trump: Immigrants Are Nation’s Builders

Diego Luna, the acclaimed Mexican actor and director, has taken a prominent stand against Donald Trump’s immigration policies. During his guest-host appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Luna used his platform to address these issues, highlighting the crucial role that immigrants play in building the United States. As someone deeply connected to the immigrant community in Los Angeles, Luna passionately criticized Trump’s approach and emphasized the contributions of immigrants across the country.

The Importance of Immigrant Voices

Opening his monologue, Luna expressed his determination to speak candidly about the immigration climate under Trump. Highlighting his own journey as a Mexican hosting a major U.S. talk show, he stated, “With everything going on in this country around immigration and authoritarian policies of Donald Trump, it is no small thing that a Mexican is hosting such an important show.” His words set the tone for a heartfelt discussion on immigration.

Personal Reflections and Community Impact

Reflecting on his early days in Los Angeles, Luna shared stories about building his life in the U.S. after the success of Y tu mamá también. He recounted how his community comprised immigrants and their children, individuals seeking better opportunities. “Nobody leaves their land if it’s not because their survival depends on it,” he noted, emphasizing the challenges immigrants face and their profound appreciation for the United States.

The Power of Cultural Exchange

Luna praised Los Angeles as an example of cultural harmony, forged through empathy and collaboration. “This place is a powerful example of what’s possible when we put empathy first,” he said. Expressing confusion at Trump’s rise to power, Luna expressed disbelief at how divisive rhetoric could flourish in a nation known for its welcoming nature.

Challenges Under Trump’s Policies

Luna addressed the fear gripping immigrant communities amidst increased ICE raids under Trump’s immigration policies. Protests erupted nationwide, with Los Angeles as a focal point. The deployment of the National Guard by Trump’s orders led to resistance from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who continues to challenge the administration’s actions in court.

Recognizing the Contributions of Immigrants

“Immigrants are the ones who build this country,” Luna declared, highlighting the indispensable roles they play in various sectors, from construction to agriculture. He underscored their significant tax contributions, pointing out that undocumented immigrants contributed around $96.7 billion in 2022 alone. Luna urged viewers to counter misinformation by sharing stories of immigrants’ positive impacts.

Amidst these challenges, Luna’s message was clear: immigrants are vital to the fabric of American society, and their struggles should be shared by all. He concluded by emphasizing the importance of unity and shared responsibility in supporting immigrant communities.